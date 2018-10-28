 Skip to main content
Jenn Peters, Beth Green, Jenn Bright and Barbara Lancer

Locals battle it out at Joey Gratton Championship

Scott Schurieman serves the ball.

Abby Hincker competes in a semifinal match.

Chris Hincker serves the ball during a semifinal match.

Tatiana Solclatova and Scott Schurieman compete in a semifinal in the open mixed division.

Abby and Chris Hincker strategize during a semifinal in the open mixed division.

Tatiana Solclatova returns the ball.

Doug Hall serves the ball.

Jenn Bright serves the ball during a final match.

Nick Hardy gets ready to serve the ball during a final match.

Beth Green plays defense.

Barbara Lancer competes in a final match.

The tennis tournament benefits the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Local tennis players competed for a good cause this weekend.

Players from 115 teams competed in the annual Joey Gratton Championship to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.

Following his death, Joey Gratton’s family set up a foundation in his name. The goal of the foundation is to continue Gratton’s passion for competition and promote youth in sports, the tournament’s website said.

The tournament began with a player party and exhibition game on Oct. 26 and concluded on Oct. 28.

Teams competed at different levels in three divisions; men’s, women’s and mixed doubles.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

