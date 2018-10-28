Locals battle it out at Joey Gratton Championship

Local tennis players competed for a good cause this weekend.

Players from 115 teams competed in the annual Joey Gratton Championship to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.

Following his death, Joey Gratton’s family set up a foundation in his name. The goal of the foundation is to continue Gratton’s passion for competition and promote youth in sports, the tournament’s website said.

The tournament began with a player party and exhibition game on Oct. 26 and concluded on Oct. 28.

Teams competed at different levels in three divisions; men’s, women’s and mixed doubles.