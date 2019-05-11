 Skip to main content
The Bradenton-Sarasota Rose Society helps Floridians understand how to grow types of roses that can withstand the summer heat

Local society offers rosy afternoon of flowers, family

Saturday, May 11, 2019

The Bradenton-Sarasota Rose Society helps Floridians understand how to grow types of roses that can withstand the summer heat

Elizabeth Rose and Elliot Rose

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Elizabeth Rose and Elliot Rose

Nicholas Ostrye and Coralee Ostrye purchased Mother's Day bouqets

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Nicholas Ostrye and Coralee Ostrye purchased Mother's Day bouqets

Ruediger Blohm showcases his floral-themed artwork

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Ruediger Blohm showcases his floral-themed artwork

Mother's Day roses were available for purchase at the event

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Mother's Day roses were available for purchase at the event

Richard Schuler and Jane Srither-Schuler

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Richard Schuler and Jane Srither-Schuler

Ron Seekins and Kathy Seekins survey the available roses

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Ron Seekins and Kathy Seekins survey the available roses

Jana Flick and Jo Garrett

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Jana Flick and Jo Garrett

Bill Lakin, Lois Atlman and their puppy Mocha

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Bill Lakin, Lois Atlman and their puppy Mocha

Hardin's Nursery attends the festival annually and brings with them approximately 500 roses

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Hardin's Nursery attends the festival annually and brings with them approximately 500 roses

Jeanne Newman and James Newman work for Hardin's Nursery

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Jeanne Newman and James Newman work for Hardin's Nursery

Judith Lackland observes a white rose

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Judith Lackland observes a white rose

Ted Cover and Zelda Schadt went inside of the Phillippi Estate Mansion to look at the indoor rose show

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Ted Cover and Zelda Schadt went inside of the Phillippi Estate Mansion to look at the indoor rose show

Former President Constance Vierbicky of the Bradenton-Sarasota Rose Society

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Former President Constance Vierbicky of the Bradenton-Sarasota Rose Society

The front lawn of the estate was covered with roses available for purchase

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

The front lawn of the estate was covered with roses available for purchase

Nicole Dovgopolyi

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Nicole Dovgopolyi

Attendees had the opportunity to attend the free event at Phillippi Estate Park.
by: Samantha Chaney Staff Writer

Mother’s Day weekend was in full bloom by Saturday morning when the Bradenton-Sarasota Rose Society hosted its annual Festival of Roses.

The event featured a garden tour, displays of award-winning roses and the opportunity to purchase your own 3-gallon rose bush. Attendees could also take part in “Growing Roses in Florida,” the society’s seminar on rose “selection, culture and care.”

The Bradenton-Sarasota Rose Society has been serving the community as an educational non-profit since 1959.

