Local society offers rosy afternoon of flowers, family

Mother’s Day weekend was in full bloom by Saturday morning when the Bradenton-Sarasota Rose Society hosted its annual Festival of Roses.

The event featured a garden tour, displays of award-winning roses and the opportunity to purchase your own 3-gallon rose bush. Attendees could also take part in “Growing Roses in Florida,” the society’s seminar on rose “selection, culture and care.”

The Bradenton-Sarasota Rose Society has been serving the community as an educational non-profit since 1959.