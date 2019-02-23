Local rotary clubs fight red tide

The red boxing gloves scattered around Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium weren’t physically used for fighting, but they symbolized the purpose of the evening.

On Feb. 23, the Rotary Club of Sarasota Sunrise and other local rotaries hosted Rotary Fights Red Tide.

The evening benefited red tide research and featured live music, silent and live auctions and a paddle raise.

As guests arrived, they wandered through the aquarium while enjoying cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. As 7 p.m. neared, they gathered for dinner near the shark tanks and enjoyed live music.