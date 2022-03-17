Local figures gather for 50th anniversary prayer breakfast

Jan Hamel Solomon remembers helping her father J.D. Hamel organize and prepare some of the first Sarasota Prayer Breakfast's decades ago.

When asked to speak at the event's 50th anniversary event on March 17, Solomon said it felt like a homecoming.

She and several other local figures took part in the 50th anniversary prayer breakfast at the Hyatt Regency. The celebratory event saw close to 500 people attending the early morning breakfast. The breakfast featured guest speaker William Federer as well as NFL player-turned-motivational speaker Ricky Bolden.

After a brief time mingling, the program started with local attorney Dan Bailey thanking for attending the breakfast. Stephan Dart sounded the shofar marked the start of the opening prayer led by Joy Irwin Schtakleff. Schtakleff is daughter of astronaut James Irwin and is the president of the High Flight Foundation.

The Sarasota Military Academy color guard presented the colors before the audience was welcomed by Sarasota County Commission Chair Alan Maio.

Jan Solomon and her husband, Tim, then relayed a message of peace and prayer before passing off to Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee CEO Shep Englander to perform the Old Testament reading. The Rev. Jerzy "George" Suszko delivered the New Testament reading before Ricky Bolden made a prayer for leadership.

Guest speaker William Federer took time to speak to the audience before the ceremony ended with a benediction by deacon Humberto Alvia.