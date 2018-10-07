Local Democrats gear up for upcoming election

On Oct. 7, about 500 Democrats from Sarasota and Longboat Key gathered at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota for a fundraising dinner featuring keynote speaker Jill Wine-Banks, a legal analyst and contributor on MSNBC. The event was hosted by the Democratic Club of Sarasota and Longboat Key Democratic Club.

Attendees met with local candidates and Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Chris King made an appearance at the event.

"We usually host a smaller event, but this year, with it being such an important election, we wanted to do something bigger that would generate a lot of energy," said Democratic Club of Sarasota President Mary Clupper.

"We want local Democrats to know there is a lot of work that needs to be done to help our candidates win, and we're also so excited to get to hear Jill Wine-Banks."

Wine-Banks, who is known for sporting pins with political messages, was presented a pin by local artist Susie Fink.