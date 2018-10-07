 Skip to main content
Jennifer Prosperi, Laura Trebing and Christine Sell.

Local Democrats gear up for upcoming election

Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 |

Robert Day, Democratic Club of Sarasota President Mary Clupper and Jim Grove

Florence Jackson, Linda Poteat-Brown and Jaqueline Jones

Carl and Pam Storch with Kathy and Tom Cook

Lowell Curtis with Sarasota County Democratic Party Chair JoAnne DeVries

Arlene Salzberg, Shirley Bookspan, Lyndsey Pond-White and Gillian MacDonald

Longboat Key Democratic Club President Ken Marsh with keynote speaker Jill Wine-Banks and Longboat Key Democratic Club Board Member Robert Gary

Stephani and Susan Deshaies

Naomi and Bernie Gerbarg

Jean Strong, Cathy Nielsen, Patricia Wunderlin and Christina LeMieux

The Democratic Club of Sarasota and Longboat Key Democratic Club partnered together to host a fundraising dinner featuring MSNBC Contributor Jill Wine-Banks.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

On Oct. 7, about 500 Democrats from Sarasota and Longboat Key gathered at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota for a fundraising dinner featuring keynote speaker Jill Wine-Banks, a legal analyst and contributor on MSNBC. The event was hosted by the Democratic Club of Sarasota and Longboat Key Democratic Club. 

Attendees met with local candidates and Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Chris King made an appearance at the event. 

"We usually host a smaller event, but this year, with it being such an important election, we wanted to do something bigger that would generate a lot of energy," said Democratic Club of Sarasota President Mary Clupper. 

"We want local Democrats to know there is a lot of work that needs to be done to help our candidates win, and we're also so excited to get to hear Jill Wine-Banks."

Wine-Banks, who is known for sporting pins with political messages, was presented a pin by local artist Susie Fink. 

 

 

