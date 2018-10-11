 Skip to main content
Event host and Michael Saunders & Company Realtor Julie Klick and Mote Marine Laboratory Scientist Vincent Lovko

Local brokers learn about red tide

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Event host and Michael Saunders & Company Realtor Julie Klick and Mote Marine Laboratory Scientist Vincent Lovko

Aaron Parkin and Kelly Gitt

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Aaron Parkin and Kelly Gitt

Mark Scallen and Paul Klick

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Mark Scallen and Paul Klick

Amy Rakouskas and Molly Russo

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Amy Rakouskas and Molly Russo

Karolina Moscicka and Iwona Wajszczak

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Karolina Moscicka and Iwona Wajszczak

Ricky Perrone and Beverly St. Hilaire

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Ricky Perrone and Beverly St. Hilaire

Richard Perlman and Penny Hill

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Richard Perlman and Penny Hill

Kelly Baldwin and Lissette Callejas

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Kelly Baldwin and Lissette Callejas

Kym and Stephanie Paxton

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Kym and Stephanie Paxton

Jimmy Thornton, Casey Allen and Caitlin Jensen

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Jimmy Thornton, Casey Allen and Caitlin Jensen

Raffle prizes, such as these handmade clutches, lined a table. Proceeds from the raffle went to Mote Marine Laboratory.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Raffle prizes, such as these handmade clutches, lined a table. Proceeds from the raffle went to Mote Marine Laboratory.

Lisa Harris and Fiona Greene

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Lisa Harris and Fiona Greene

Julie Klick, a realtor for Michael Saunders & Company, hosted the event at her listing on Harbor Cove Circle.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

With red tide comes a lot of questions.

What causes it? What research is being done to combat it? When will it go away?

These are the questions Mote Marine Laboratory Scientist Vincent Lovko addressed Oct. 11 during a luncheon hosted by Julie Klick, a Realtor for Michael Saunders & Company. Local Realtors, architects and luxury home builders were in attendance.

Broker Associate for Keller Williams Kelly Gitt said she attended the event so she could learn and later report accurate information to clients.

“We wanted to do our part to be educated,” Gitt said.

Richard Perlman, a Realtor with Michael Saunders & Company, said clients don’t seem overly concerned about red tide but are rather impressed with the money and resources being poured into research of Karenia brevis and its effects.

Which is what Klick wanted to help with. She hosted this event at a home in Harbor Cove Circle where she is the listing agent to benefit Mote’s red tide programming and research.

Klick, who volunteers with Mote’s Turtle Patrol, said she has had clients ask when the bloom will disperse, and she said Mote needs money to be able to do more research.

Along with lunch and hearing from Lovko, attendees purchased raffle tickets for items such as handmade clutches, a behind the scene tour at Mote, golf at the Longboat Key Club and more.


 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

