Local brokers learn about red tide

With red tide comes a lot of questions.

What causes it? What research is being done to combat it? When will it go away?

These are the questions Mote Marine Laboratory Scientist Vincent Lovko addressed Oct. 11 during a luncheon hosted by Julie Klick, a Realtor for Michael Saunders & Company. Local Realtors, architects and luxury home builders were in attendance.

Broker Associate for Keller Williams Kelly Gitt said she attended the event so she could learn and later report accurate information to clients.

“We wanted to do our part to be educated,” Gitt said.

Richard Perlman, a Realtor with Michael Saunders & Company, said clients don’t seem overly concerned about red tide but are rather impressed with the money and resources being poured into research of Karenia brevis and its effects.

Which is what Klick wanted to help with. She hosted this event at a home in Harbor Cove Circle where she is the listing agent to benefit Mote’s red tide programming and research.

Klick, who volunteers with Mote’s Turtle Patrol, said she has had clients ask when the bloom will disperse, and she said Mote needs money to be able to do more research.

Along with lunch and hearing from Lovko, attendees purchased raffle tickets for items such as handmade clutches, a behind the scene tour at Mote, golf at the Longboat Key Club and more.



