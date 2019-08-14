Little folks' strokes in Lakewood Ranch

For Parrish's Mahiely Hillesheim, the value of Toddler Time at Let's Create Art was more than just helping her 2-year-old daughter, Ariely, with her fine motor skills.

"This is amazing," Hillesheim said Aug. 14 during the weekly event. "This is so hard to do at home without making a mess everywhere."

Let's Create Art owner Leda Francis said each week they come up with a project that is "simple enough, but interesting enough" for children up to the age of 3. And she did note that her staff, indeed, cleans everything up, so no worries for the parents.

The program is billed to "encourage your little artists to develop and explore their creativity" and is open to any child (3 and under) on a week-to-week, drop-in basis for $10. The studio is at 8111 Main St., Suite 102, Lakewood Ranch.