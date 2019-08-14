 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Palmetto 18-month-old Ryan Damico is a future artist in the making.

Little folks' strokes in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 |

Palmetto 18-month-old Ryan Damico is a future artist in the making.

Buy this Photo
Parrish's Ariely Hillesheim is having a ball in her first trip to Let's Create Art.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 |

Parrish's Ariely Hillesheim is having a ball in her first trip to Let's Create Art.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch 4-year-old Jayson Pichardo is happy to show off his creation.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch 4-year-old Jayson Pichardo is happy to show off his creation.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota 15-month-old Brandon Scott does his best artwork on the floor.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 |

Sarasota 15-month-old Brandon Scott does his best artwork on the floor.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch 2-year-old Oliva Mikos puts the finishing touches on her painting.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch 2-year-old Oliva Mikos puts the finishing touches on her painting.

Buy this Photo
A tree grows in Lakewood Ranch.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 |

A tree grows in Lakewood Ranch.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch 2-year-old Palmer Naumann works on his art, and paints his face at the same time.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch 2-year-old Palmer Naumann works on his art, and paints his face at the same time.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota 15-month-old Brandon Scott finds he has a real taste for art while his mom, Raychel Scott, gets ready to clean him off.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 |

Sarasota 15-month-old Brandon Scott finds he has a real taste for art while his mom, Raychel Scott, gets ready to clean him off.

Buy this Photo
Josie Valenzuela isn't about to let her 2-year-old, Zethan, have all the fun.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 |

Josie Valenzuela isn't about to let her 2-year-old, Zethan, have all the fun.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota 2-year-old Brooke Scott doesn't mind getting a little messy.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 |

Sarasota 2-year-old Brooke Scott doesn't mind getting a little messy.

Buy this Photo
Palmetto 18-month-old Ryan Damico keeps adding to her painting.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 |

Palmetto 18-month-old Ryan Damico keeps adding to her painting.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota 3-year-old Elena Collin thinks hard about what to put into her artwork next.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 |

Sarasota 3-year-old Elena Collin thinks hard about what to put into her artwork next.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota 3-year-old Elena Collin shows her finished work of art.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 |

Sarasota 3-year-old Elena Collin shows her finished work of art.

Buy this Photo
Share
Let's Create Art lets little artists explore their creative sides.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

For Parrish's Mahiely Hillesheim, the value of Toddler Time at Let's Create Art was more than just helping her 2-year-old daughter, Ariely, with her fine motor skills.

"This is amazing," Hillesheim said Aug. 14 during the weekly event. "This is so hard to do at home without making a mess everywhere."

Let's Create Art owner Leda Francis said each week they come up with a project that is "simple enough, but interesting enough" for children up to the age of 3. And she did note that her staff, indeed, cleans everything up, so no worries for the parents.

The program is billed to "encourage your little artists to develop and explore their creativity" and is open to any child (3 and under) on a week-to-week, drop-in basis for $10. The studio is at 8111 Main St., Suite 102, Lakewood Ranch.

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement