Ellenton's Melinda Kullish, Sarasota's Lisa Shanfeld and East County's Andrea Ribble met at various Meetup groups.

Linger Lodge holds Bluegrass Festival

Saturday, May 4, 2019

GreyHawk Landing 5-year-old Claire Alexander loved the new doll she got at a vendor booth. Her parents, Trasi and Matt, enjoyed the music.

Vendors offered unique items, such as these flowers made from fish scales.

Myakka's Barbara Miller checks out jewelry and other items from Magnolia and Vine.

Clockwise from front left: Linda Pretyka, Monica and Bubba Rice and Bill Pretyka usually hear the music from their homes, but decided to come out for the festival.

Creekwood resident Thad Cummins hangs out with River Place residents Sandy and Mike Opsomer. "We come here all the time," Sandy Opsomer says.

Palmetto's Linda Johnson used to live in Lakewood Ranch and loves excuses to return to Linger Lodge.

Riverloft LCC asset manager Ruth Hofer poses with Linger Lodge founder Frank Gamsky and Linger Lodge Restaurant Manager Rita Lewis. At 89 years old, Gamsky is still a regular visitor of the lodge.

Bradenton's David Brasgalla, owner of WoodScapes, makes Kentucky chairs at his vendor booth.

Two-year-old Alexandre Kirland claps for the musicians. He and his family are staying at Linger Lodge RV Resort.

Kristin and Brian Donahue live at Linger Lodge RV Resort and made to sure to attend the festival.

Friends Mary Phelps and Dana Paige were visiting from Washington, D.C.

Manatee River Band dobro player Bryce Thompson plays "Big River."

Sarasota's Joe Chapman got a front row seat.

Musician Mark Horn and Linger Lodge Restaurant Manager Rita Lewis stared the festival together 12 years ago. The festival restarted September 2018 after a three-year hiatus.

Guests enjoy being beside the river as they listen to music.

The Braden River offers a beautiful backdrop for festival-goers.

Braden River sets stage for entertainment.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

When there is music playing at Linger Lodge Restaurant, River Club residents Linda and Bill Pretyka usually listen from their back porch.

But on May 4, the couple grabbed a pair of folding chairs and joined friends and fellow River Club residents Monica and Bubba Rice for an in-person experience. They soaked in the tunes from chairs just a few yards away from the Braden River during the Braden River Bluegrass Festival. 

"It's a great variety of bands, and the river's beautiful," Linda Pretyka said.

Hundreds of spectators turned out for the event featuring live music by bluegrass bands such as Hwy 41, Manatee River Band and Penny Creek. Guests also enjoyed beer and barbecue and perusing booths of more than 30 vendors.

