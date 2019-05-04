Linger Lodge holds Bluegrass Festival

When there is music playing at Linger Lodge Restaurant, River Club residents Linda and Bill Pretyka usually listen from their back porch.

But on May 4, the couple grabbed a pair of folding chairs and joined friends and fellow River Club residents Monica and Bubba Rice for an in-person experience. They soaked in the tunes from chairs just a few yards away from the Braden River during the Braden River Bluegrass Festival.

"It's a great variety of bands, and the river's beautiful," Linda Pretyka said.

Hundreds of spectators turned out for the event featuring live music by bluegrass bands such as Hwy 41, Manatee River Band and Penny Creek. Guests also enjoyed beer and barbecue and perusing booths of more than 30 vendors.