Linger Lodge fiddles with bluegrass flair

East County's Jaclyn Tredway tapped her toes while sitting on a hay bale behind Linger Lodge restaurant Sept. 29 as the band Swinging Bridge spilled the sounds of bluegrass along the Braden River.

Hundreds of people gathered along the riverbank for Linger Lodge's Braden River Bluegrass Festival, featuring barbecue and beer, dozens of vendors, and of course, bluegrass music.

Tredway came before starting her shift as hostess at Linger Lodge and couldn't stop smiling as she listened.

"You can't be sad around bluegrass," she said. "It's hard not to dance."

Musical acts included Hwy 41 South, Swinging Bridge and Manatee River Band.