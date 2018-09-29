 Skip to main content
Swinging Bridge gets the crowd's toes tapping.

Linger Lodge fiddles with bluegrass flair

Swinging Bridge gets the crowd's toes tapping.

Bradenton's Dina Stewart loads up on barbecue with her husband, Bill, not pictured.

Bradenton's Dina Stewart loads up on barbecue with her husband, Bill, not pictured.

Cortez's Angie Tucker hangs out with Kevin, Lucy and Kaden Armstrong. They kayak the Braden River regularly.

Cortez's Angie Tucker hangs out with Kevin, Lucy and Kaden Armstrong. They kayak the Braden River regularly.

Palm Aire's Arlene and Danny Kates love bluegrass even though they are from Boston.

Palm Aire's Arlene and Danny Kates love bluegrass even though they are from Boston.

Brittnee and Tony Laughlin, with their 8-month-old Aria, wait for their friends to arrive. They learned about the festival on Facebook.

Brittnee and Tony Laughlin, with their 8-month-old Aria, wait for their friends to arrive. They learned about the festival on Facebook.

Deklan Walker, 9 months, cools off on watermelon, much to the delight of his dad, Ryan Walker.

Deklan Walker, 9 months, cools off on watermelon, much to the delight of his dad, Ryan Walker.

Terry and Barbara Green and Nancy and John Flynn, all of Holmes Beach, escaped the red tide and headed to festivities in East County.

Terry and Barbara Green and Nancy and John Flynn, all of Holmes Beach, escaped the red tide and headed to festivities in East County.

Esplanade's Janet Albright and her husband, Jim Stout, love bluegrass. They even brought their dog, Keeper, for the entertainment.

Esplanade's Janet Albright and her husband, Jim Stout, love bluegrass. They even brought their dog, Keeper, for the entertainment.

Clockwise from left are: Kayla, Annaleise, Jeremiah, Diane and Bobby Boak. Kayla Boak and her children are visiting from Texas.

Clockwise from left are: Kayla, Annaleise, Jeremiah, Diane and Bobby Boak. Kayla Boak and her children are visiting from Texas.

Linger Lodge hostess Jaclyn Tredway makes sure to come before work so she can enjoy the music. "It's hard not to dance," she said.

Linger Lodge hostess Jaclyn Tredway makes sure to come before work so she can enjoy the music. "It's hard not to dance," she said.

East County's Frank Colgan raises his beer for the musicians. He bicycled to Linger Lodge for the festival.

East County's Frank Colgan raises his beer for the musicians. He bicycled to Linger Lodge for the festival.

Myakka's Gold Apiary beekeeper Jim Cutway sells his honey at the festival.

Myakka's Gold Apiary beekeeper Jim Cutway sells his honey at the festival.

Sarasota's Jessica Abel and North Port's Amy Tetzlaff visit vendor booths as they listen to music.

Sarasota's Jessica Abel and North Port's Amy Tetzlaff visit vendor booths as they listen to music.

Sarasota's Brett and Kristen Keyser bring their 2-month-old, Cam. "Cam is a big fan of bluegrass," Brett Keyser says.

Sarasota's Brett and Kristen Keyser bring their 2-month-old, Cam. "Cam is a big fan of bluegrass," Brett Keyser says.

Sarasota's Sabine Koontz checks out jewelry at one of dozens of vendor booths.

Sarasota's Sabine Koontz checks out jewelry at one of dozens of vendor booths.

Bluegrass festival returns to Braden River resort.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

East County's Jaclyn Tredway tapped her toes while sitting on a hay bale behind Linger Lodge restaurant Sept. 29 as the band Swinging Bridge spilled the sounds of bluegrass along the Braden River.

Hundreds of people gathered along the riverbank for Linger Lodge's Braden River Bluegrass Festival, featuring barbecue and beer, dozens of vendors, and of course, bluegrass music.

Tredway came before starting her shift as hostess at Linger Lodge and couldn't stop smiling as she listened.

"You can't be sad around bluegrass," she said. "It's hard not to dance."

Musical acts included Hwy 41 South, Swinging Bridge and Manatee River Band.

