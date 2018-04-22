Lights, camera, action and awards for Riverview film students

Riverview High School International Baccalaureate students walked the red carpet on April 18 for the the fourth annual IB Academy Awards night. Held in the ballroom of Art Ovation Hotel, the event was established to showcase and honor films produced by Riverview’s senior students studying film.

The students conceptualized and created all aspects of the films' production, culminating into 6 to 7 minute-long thesis films. Students were also behind the wheel in putting together the awards ceremony.

Awards co-host and senior student Wojciech Prezepiora said one of the greatest challenges and benefits of working on a film was working with a team. “Especially as a director, you have to learn to work with different personalities to create the film that want to,” he said.

The awards night screened four original films as well as short films from the IB program’s junior students.

“Riverview IB is proud of the artistic work of these young filmmakers,” said IB coordinator James Minor in a statement. “Their dedication to the craft, determination and grit have produced some compelling pieces this year.”