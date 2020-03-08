Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center shows art in a new light at dinner

The annual dinner was held March 7 at Michael's On East.
Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center gave its supporters a show during the annual Art in the Dark dinner March 7 at Michael's On East.
As is custom for the organization, which supports individuals with vision loss, this year's event had an art piece on display that require various senses to fully appreciate. "Moonlight Landscape in Four Senses", created by Joseph Wright, David Gordon, Jeffrey Weber and Elln Hagney, utilized color, touch, smells and sounds to give a 17th-century feeling. Guests checked out the art piece before sitting for dinner and hearing from co-chairs Chelsea Spalding and Tyler Roberts as well as CEO Lisa Howard.