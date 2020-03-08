 Skip to main content
Co-Chairs Chelsea Spalding and Tyler Roberts

Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center shows art in a new light at dinner

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Co-Chairs Chelsea Spalding and Tyler Roberts

The ballroom's decor matched this year's special art piece.

Evan and Erin Carter

Guests spent the reception bidding on silent auction items.

"Moonlight Landscape in Four Senses" was created by Joseph Wright, David Gordon, Jeffrey Weber and Elln Hagney

There were a number of wines from guests to choose from.

Auctioneer Steve Katz and Nicole Mobley

Melissa Weis, Geri-Lyn Potts and Christy Smith

Colored bottles were available for purchase

Bella and Stephen Padar

Richard Draper and Andie the Lab

Alan and Lynn Naddering

Roberta Johnson, Marcia Price and Jim Price and Ann and David Cruikshank

Brian and Katie Nickel

Dr. Amy and David Roth

Ildes and Brian Giuliani

Jill Scarpallini and Karl Huber

Greg and Jill Grawe

Bill and Ashley Lawson

Laura Stefeel-Moore and Dan Brooks

Kimberly Tocci and Robert Frimmel

Derik Parks and Pooja Khalid with Kim and Matthew Ogg

The annual dinner was held March 7 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

 Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center gave its supporters a show during the annual Art in the Dark dinner March 7 at Michael's On East.

As is custom for the organization, which supports individuals with vision loss, this year's event had an art piece on display that require various senses to fully appreciate. "Moonlight Landscape in Four Senses", created by Joseph Wright, David Gordon, Jeffrey Weber and Elln Hagney, utilized color, touch, smells and sounds to give a 17th-century feeling. Guests checked out the art piece before sitting for dinner and hearing from co-chairs Chelsea Spalding and Tyler Roberts as well as CEO Lisa Howard.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

