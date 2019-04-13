 Skip to main content
Co-Chairs Angela and Dr. Jody Abrams

Lighthouse of Manasota uses art to explore the senses

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Linda Brown and Executive Director Lisa Howard

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Janice and Phil Herschel

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Patsy French and Sue Kinnan

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

The ballroom was decorated to emulate the time period of the painting.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

A few tables featured tall centerpieces.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Roses decorated the room.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

A tall vase stood on the stage.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Deanna Joyce, Debbie Orth and Kimberly Tucci

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Sarah Wertheimer and Adam Negroski

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Alene Fowler and Maria Tindal

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Richard Draper and his service dog Andie

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Ana Juarez, Olivia Osol and Katie Nickel

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Louise Élisabeth, Madame la Princesse de Conti, as Venus, Noël Nicolas Coypel, 1731, oil on canvas.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Coffrin jewelers donated a bracelet for the silent auction that mimics the one in the painting.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Guests were able to feel the painting with tactile objects.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Mireille Boutin, Michelle Scala and Jeannie Chura

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Wilhelmine Wiese-Rometsch, Robin Prucha and Martha Michals

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Gail and Jerrold Kamensky

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Lighthouses decorated the silent auction and cocktail tables.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Natalie Davis, Podja Khator and Kim Ogg

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Tim Thomas, Abbie Reese and Brian and Erika Foster

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Co-Chairwoman Angela Abrams and Bev Devine

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Erik and Emily Borresen

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Barbara and Bob Stepleman

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Dan Pollock and Debbie Orth

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

The evening held an abundance of activities related to art and the senses.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

Art in the Dark was hosted April 14 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Supporters of Lighthouse of Manasota were in for a treat April 14 at Michael's On East. 

Hence the name of the event, Art in the Dark, with the guidance of The Ringling's Education Department, guests experienced art as those with vision loss do: by using their other senses. The painting for the evening was Louise Élisabeth, Madame la Princesse de Conti, as Venus, Noël Nicolas Coypel, 1731, oil on canvas. To bring the painting to life, the Asolo Repertory Theatre's head costume designer recreated the dress in the painting, and an actress was there to take photos with guests. 

Using thee senses, guests decided what type of music best fits the painting and using tactile objects related to the painting at their place setting, were able to feel what the painting looks like. 

In addition to the painting-related activities, guests enjoyed a cocktail hour, silent auction, French-inspired dinner, a comedy skit by Les McCurdy and the unveiling of the new Lighthouse of Manasota logo. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

