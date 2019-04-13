Lighthouse of Manasota uses art to explore the senses

Supporters of Lighthouse of Manasota were in for a treat April 14 at Michael's On East.

Hence the name of the event, Art in the Dark, with the guidance of The Ringling's Education Department, guests experienced art as those with vision loss do: by using their other senses. The painting for the evening was Louise Élisabeth, Madame la Princesse de Conti, as Venus, Noël Nicolas Coypel, 1731, oil on canvas. To bring the painting to life, the Asolo Repertory Theatre's head costume designer recreated the dress in the painting, and an actress was there to take photos with guests.

Using thee senses, guests decided what type of music best fits the painting and using tactile objects related to the painting at their place setting, were able to feel what the painting looks like.

In addition to the painting-related activities, guests enjoyed a cocktail hour, silent auction, French-inspired dinner, a comedy skit by Les McCurdy and the unveiling of the new Lighthouse of Manasota logo.