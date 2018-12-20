 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Kayla Pizarro, Cedric Washington, Jayden Washington, Mia Washington and Paris Phillips

Light up the holiday season at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 |

Kayla Pizarro, Cedric Washington, Jayden Washington, Mia Washington and Paris Phillips

Buy this Photo
Eli Shepard ties a wish on the wishing tree in the gardens. His wish was for some pizza!

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 |

Eli Shepard ties a wish on the wishing tree in the gardens. His wish was for some pizza!

Buy this Photo
Daniella Tanner

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 |

Daniella Tanner

Buy this Photo
Belen Moreno and Hector Moreno

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 |

Belen Moreno and Hector Moreno

Buy this Photo
Flamingos patrol the gardens.

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 |

Flamingos patrol the gardens.

Buy this Photo
Asheligh Canfield

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 |

Asheligh Canfield

Buy this Photo
Robert Souder, Molly Souder and Maryann Salemi

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 |

Robert Souder, Molly Souder and Maryann Salemi

Buy this Photo
Rebecca Broekman, Harry James Broekman, Kirsten Russell, Caroline Russell and William Russell

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 |

Rebecca Broekman, Harry James Broekman, Kirsten Russell, Caroline Russell and William Russell

Buy this Photo
One of the many butterfly lights that hangs from the trees entranced the children who walked underneath them.

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 |

One of the many butterfly lights that hangs from the trees entranced the children who walked underneath them.

Buy this Photo
The plants got the light-treatment, with this cactus light sitting in the more arid section of the garden.

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 |

The plants got the light-treatment, with this cactus light sitting in the more arid section of the garden.

Buy this Photo
A lot of the lights at the gardens were bug themed, like this dragonfly light creation.

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 |

A lot of the lights at the gardens were bug themed, like this dragonfly light creation.

Buy this Photo
Derick Garcia, Demetrio Garcia and Paris Garcia

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 |

Derick Garcia, Demetrio Garcia and Paris Garcia

Buy this Photo
Share
The Family Togetherness event was a little rainy, but families still came out to see the lights.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Eli Shepard was excited to make a wish at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and knew exactly what he wanted to write on his wish ribbon to tie to the wishing tree. 

"I want some pizza!" Shepard said.

Shepard was in attendance during the Lights in Bloom Family Togetherness Night on Dec. 19, sponsored by the Community Foundations $50,000 grant. The Family Togetherness Night brings together children from Title 1 schools and families from organizations such as Girls, Inc. and more. 

The rain didn't deter the people who attended the event, who received a dinner courtesy of Boar's Head and got to see a sneak preview of the Lights in Bloom. 

Related Stories

Advertisement