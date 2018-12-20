Light up the holiday season at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Eli Shepard was excited to make a wish at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and knew exactly what he wanted to write on his wish ribbon to tie to the wishing tree.

"I want some pizza!" Shepard said.

Shepard was in attendance during the Lights in Bloom Family Togetherness Night on Dec. 19, sponsored by the Community Foundations $50,000 grant. The Family Togetherness Night brings together children from Title 1 schools and families from organizations such as Girls, Inc. and more.

The rain didn't deter the people who attended the event, who received a dinner courtesy of Boar's Head and got to see a sneak preview of the Lights in Bloom.