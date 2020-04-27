 Skip to main content
The city of Sarasota recently completed work lighting the sign to St. Armands Circle on John Ringling Boulevard. The sign on Boulevard of Presidents will also be illuminated.

Life on Longboat

Clare Villari welcomed a visitor to Tangerine Bay. She identified it as a yellow crowned night heron.

Thomas Wierdsma, who lives nearby, was on the beach at sunset to capture this view at the former property of the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort.

Shannon Gault caught this whimsical exchange between feathered island residents and an underground-utilities contractor.

Jennifer Samson stood up to the wind on Monday, April 20 as storms swept in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Residents keep their eyes open for cool photos.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Whether it's a stunning view from the beach or a whimsical wildlife photo, Longboaters have been keeping an eye out for images to share with us. 

We have one word for your recent submissions: wow!

Your eye for amazing images is second only to your generosity in sharing them with us. Please keep them coming. If you see something you think is worthy of a megabyte of your smartphone's time, snap a photo of it and send us a copy at [email protected]. While you're at it, if you can tell us who's in the photos, and where you took it, that would be great. 

We'd like to keep sharing these kinds of photo moments in the weeks ahead, and we hope you'll help. 

Thanks. 

