Lido Key Residents Association hosts Save the Beach Soiree

The Lido Key Residents Association members partied with a purpose Jan. 29.

On Tuesday evening, about 125 people gathered at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club for a Save the Beach Soiree to support the Lido Beach renourishment project.

As of Tuesday, city officials said the dredging of New Pass and renourishment of Lido was nearly halfway done.

Guests mingled in the Ridley’s Porch bar area and terrace while perusing live and silent auction items before sitting down for dinner.