 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The 5,305-square-foot home at 1345 Westway Drive features a three-car garage, infinity pool and boat dock.

$5.75 million estate lists on Lido Key

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 |

The 5,305-square-foot home at 1345 Westway Drive features a three-car garage, infinity pool and boat dock.

Buy this Photo
The property provides residents access to a nearby private, gated and deeded beach.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 |

The property provides residents access to a nearby private, gated and deeded beach.

Buy this Photo
A smart home, the house has a front gate and an HAI security system.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 |

A smart home, the house has a front gate and an HAI security system.

Buy this Photo
The dock can accommodate two boats and a jet ski.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 |

The dock can accommodate two boats and a jet ski.

Buy this Photo
The property is on 0.48 acres and features an infinity pool.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 |

The property is on 0.48 acres and features an infinity pool.

Buy this Photo
Among the amenities is a media room.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 |

Among the amenities is a media room.

Buy this Photo
It features sliding glass doors in the living room that disappear into solid walls and connect to an outdoor sitting area.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 |

It features sliding glass doors in the living room that disappear into solid walls and connect to an outdoor sitting area.

Buy this Photo
The outdoor seating area includes a summer kitchen.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 |

The outdoor seating area includes a summer kitchen.

Buy this Photo
The location in Lido Shores allows easy access to Sarasota Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 |

The location in Lido Shores allows easy access to Sarasota Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

Buy this Photo
Share
The 5,305-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, six-and-one-half bathrooms and a media room.
by: Ryan Butler News Innovation Editor

A $5.75 million waterfront property is on the market in Lido Shores.

The 5,305-square-foot home at 1345 Westway Drive includes four bedrooms, six-and-one-half bathrooms and a media room. Its first-floor master bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows, a walk-in closet and a custom bath with a walk-through shower.

Judy Kepecz-Hays, an affiliated sales associate with Coldwell Banker’s Longboat Key office who is listing the property, said the location in Lido Shores makes it a “hidden gem.”

“The whole community of Lido Shores is unique,” Kepecz-Hays said. “It’s not the cookie cutter traditional homes of some neighborhoods.”

The property also provides residents access to a nearby private, gated and deeded beach. Built in 2001 and located on the northern end of Lido Key, the property is one mile from the Longboat Key Club and one mile from St. Armands Circle.

A smart home with an HAI security system, it has a three-car garage, three air-conditioning units, an auxiliary generator and water softener. It also features sliding glass doors in the living room that disappear into solid walls and connect to an outdoor sitting area with a summer kitchen.

The property is on a 0.48-acre lot that includes a private infinity pool. Located along New Pass, it includes a dock and boat lift that can facilitate two boats and a Jet Ski.

The Author: Ryan Butler

I’m the News Innovation Editor for the Observer Media Group, which means I help report and package stories for our website, including breaking news. I graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor's degree in journalism.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement