$5.75 million estate lists on Lido Key

A $5.75 million waterfront property is on the market in Lido Shores.

The 5,305-square-foot home at 1345 Westway Drive includes four bedrooms, six-and-one-half bathrooms and a media room. Its first-floor master bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows, a walk-in closet and a custom bath with a walk-through shower.

Judy Kepecz-Hays, an affiliated sales associate with Coldwell Banker’s Longboat Key office who is listing the property, said the location in Lido Shores makes it a “hidden gem.”

“The whole community of Lido Shores is unique,” Kepecz-Hays said. “It’s not the cookie cutter traditional homes of some neighborhoods.”

The property also provides residents access to a nearby private, gated and deeded beach. Built in 2001 and located on the northern end of Lido Key, the property is one mile from the Longboat Key Club and one mile from St. Armands Circle.

A smart home with an HAI security system, it has a three-car garage, three air-conditioning units, an auxiliary generator and water softener. It also features sliding glass doors in the living room that disappear into solid walls and connect to an outdoor sitting area with a summer kitchen.

The property is on a 0.48-acre lot that includes a private infinity pool. Located along New Pass, it includes a dock and boat lift that can facilitate two boats and a Jet Ski.