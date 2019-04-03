Library foundation hosts an evening with Tim Ortman

Emmy-award winning cameraman and producer and author Tim Ortman paid Longboat Key a visit April 3.

Sarah and Paul Karon, with the Library Foundation for Sarasota County, hosted a book signing and discussion with Ortman in the Harbourside Ballroom.

As guests arrived, they enjoyed cocktails and hors’ d'oeuvres and had the chance to meet Ortman.

In his book, “Newsreal: A view through the lens when…,” Ortman recounts when the news landscape was owned by the big four networks, some of which he worked for as a cameraman.

Ortman was also a part of the Foreign Press Corps for NBC News, and during a break from television, he became a sommelier and produced his own brand of wine.