 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Tim Ortman and Library Foundation President Isabel Norton

Library foundation hosts an evening with Tim Ortman

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Tim Ortman and Library Foundation President Isabel Norton

Buy this Photo
Director of Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources Sarabeth Kalajian and event host Sarah Karon

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Director of Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources Sarabeth Kalajian and event host Sarah Karon

Buy this Photo
Event host Paul Karon and David Gutridge

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Event host Paul Karon and David Gutridge

Buy this Photo
Tim Ortman discussed his book “Newsreal.”

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Tim Ortman discussed his book “Newsreal.”

Buy this Photo
Tim Ortman signs a copy of his book for Library Foundation President Isabel Norton.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Tim Ortman signs a copy of his book for Library Foundation President Isabel Norton.

Buy this Photo
Sue Stewart and Cathy Layton

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Sue Stewart and Cathy Layton

Buy this Photo
Atul and Jodie Vashistha and Margaret Melanson

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Atul and Jodie Vashistha and Margaret Melanson

Buy this Photo
Mary Ann Pearson, John Kolojeski and Sue Seiter

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Mary Ann Pearson, John Kolojeski and Sue Seiter

Buy this Photo
David and B.J. Bavar, William Benedict and Ken Abt

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

David and B.J. Bavar, William Benedict and Ken Abt

Buy this Photo
Kathy Johnson, Amanda Cameron and Janice Gale

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Kathy Johnson, Amanda Cameron and Janice Gale

Buy this Photo
Mike Hurney and Claudia Cardillo

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Mike Hurney and Claudia Cardillo

Buy this Photo
Kimberly Pelyk, Jim Stanard and Mira Akins

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Kimberly Pelyk, Jim Stanard and Mira Akins

Buy this Photo
Joanne and John Forch, Ellen Levine and Ken and Kerry Gorman

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Joanne and John Forch, Ellen Levine and Ken and Kerry Gorman

Buy this Photo
Sue Seiter and Flori Roberts

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Sue Seiter and Flori Roberts

Buy this Photo
Share
More than 50 people attending the book signing and talk with Tim Ortman in the Harbourside Ballroom.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Emmy-award winning cameraman and producer and author Tim Ortman paid Longboat Key a visit April 3.

Sarah and Paul Karon, with the Library Foundation for Sarasota County, hosted a book signing and discussion with Ortman in the Harbourside Ballroom.

As guests arrived, they enjoyed cocktails and hors’ d'oeuvres and had the chance to meet Ortman.

In his book, “Newsreal: A view through the lens when…,” Ortman recounts when the news landscape was owned by the big four networks, some of which he worked for as a cameraman.

Ortman was also a part of the Foreign Press Corps for NBC News, and during a break from television, he became a sommelier and produced his own brand of wine. 

 

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement