"Dear Santa How are you? How is Mrs Clos? Plees can I have a cheetah robot. Love, Dexter"

- Dexter Trombetta, kindergarten, Tara Elementary

"Dear Santa, Santa I bin a good grl an how wor the rebes (reindeer) even hdo is Ruduf I wut sum slim an sum magik wunds. That is wut I wut Santa.

From Fenix."

- Fenix Fitzgerald, kindergarten, McNeal Elementary

"Dear santa I hop you are well I wot a Baby Alive Doll and I have ben good. I wesh that my wesh cemchroow."

- Bella Randall, kindergarten, Tara Elementary

"Dear Santa, I will have peeled carrots for your reindeer. could I please have a LEGO Batman set. Could you please give my sister a ramote control unicorn? She would relly like it. I would also like a wii for Christmas. Thank you! Love, Nick"

- Nick Allen, first grade, B.D. Gullett Elementary

Dear Santa

I wot a Hatmol and a cupal of caDeey bags and a Elf theat I can careey,

Reese GilmaN

- Reese Gilman, kindergarten, B.D. Gullett Elementary

"Dear Santa if you cume to my gramas homes we will have cookis. could I pleaes have a amrkin doll. can I pleaes have sliprs 2 pars of them. Santa I will have craris.

Love, Selena"

- Selena Hidalgo, first grade, B.D. Gullett Elementary

"Dear Santa, Hey Santa please can I have sum SharePeas that are prpol and grean and red and oring and yellowe and black and asoe can I have a flow ring and osoe can I have a floding algatrflote.

Love, Tatum."

- Tatum Browne, kindergarten, McNeal Elementary

"Dear Santa, how are you? I hope you are well. Pleszz can I have a Hello Kitty makeup set? and I benn good at scool. Love Sophia J. Pleszz say hi to Mrs is Closs"

- Sophia Johnson, kindergarten, Tara Elementary

"Dear Santa Clause,

Merry Christmas!

Thank you for coming to my house every Christmas. Have I been on the good list? Will you bring presents this year? I hope so and here is my wish list…

1. art supplies

2. play kitchen set

3. make/up table

4. LOL surprise

5. Pieface

6. Jojo Bow Maker

7. oohies

I hope you have a safe trip and the elves are helpful.

Love,

Viviana Sprague"

- Viviana Sprague, second grade, B.D. Gullett Elementary