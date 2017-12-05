 Skip to main content
Tara Elementary School kindergartener Dexter Trombetta

Dear Santa...

McNeal Elementary kindergartener Fenix Fitzgerald

Tara Elementary School kindergartener Bella Randall

B.D. Gullett Elementary School first grader Nick Allen

B.D. Gullett Elementary School kindergarten Reese Gilman

B.D. Gullett Elementary School first grader Selena Hidalgo

Tara Elementary School kindergartener Sophia Johnson

McNeal Elementary kindergarten Tatum Browne

B.D. Gullett Elementary School second grader Viviana Sprague

East County Students share Christmas wishes with St. Nick.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

"Dear Santa How are you? How is Mrs Clos? Plees can I have a cheetah robot. Love, Dexter" 

- Dexter Trombetta, kindergarten, Tara Elementary

 

"Dear Santa, Santa I bin a good grl an how wor the rebes (reindeer) even hdo is Ruduf I wut sum slim an sum magik wunds. That is wut I wut Santa.

From Fenix."

- Fenix Fitzgerald, kindergarten, McNeal Elementary

 

"Dear santa I hop you are well  I wot a Baby Alive Doll and I have ben good. I wesh that my wesh cemchroow." 

- Bella Randall, kindergarten, Tara Elementary

 

"Dear Santa, I will have peeled carrots for your reindeer. could I please have a LEGO Batman set. Could you please give my sister a ramote control unicorn? She would relly like it. I would also like a wii for Christmas. Thank you! Love, Nick"

- Nick Allen, first grade, B.D. Gullett Elementary

 

Dear Santa
I wot a Hatmol and a cupal of caDeey bags and a Elf theat I can careey,

Reese GilmaN

- Reese Gilman, kindergarten, B.D. Gullett Elementary

 

"Dear Santa if you cume to my gramas homes we will have cookis. could I pleaes have a amrkin doll. can I pleaes have sliprs 2 pars of them. Santa I will have craris.
Love, Selena"

- Selena Hidalgo, first grade, B.D. Gullett Elementary

 

"Dear Santa, Hey Santa please can I have sum SharePeas that are prpol and grean and red and oring and yellowe and black and asoe can I have a flow ring and osoe can I have a floding algatrflote.

Love, Tatum."

- Tatum Browne, kindergarten, McNeal Elementary

 

"Dear Santa, how are you? I hope you are well. Pleszz can I have a Hello Kitty makeup set? and I benn good at scool. Love Sophia J. Pleszz say hi to Mrs is Closs" 

- Sophia Johnson, kindergarten, Tara Elementary 

 

"Dear Santa Clause,
Merry Christmas!
Thank you for coming to my house every Christmas. Have I been on the good list? Will you bring presents this year? I hope so and here is my wish list…
1. art supplies
2. play kitchen set
3. make/up table
4. LOL surprise
5. Pieface
6. Jojo Bow Maker
7. oohies
I hope you have a safe trip and the elves are helpful. 
Love,
Viviana Sprague"

- Viviana Sprague, second grade, B.D. Gullett Elementary

