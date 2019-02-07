Lemur Conservation Foundation throws annual Lemur Gala

The Lemur Conservation Foundation hosted its annual Lemur Gala: Red Ruffs & Roses Feb. 7 at Michael's On East.

Michael's On East was painted in red lights for the gala, and paintings were on display for the silent auction, all of which depicted a lemur. The Lemur Conservation Foundation works to preserve the lemurs in Madagascar through various research, education, art and managed breeding in Manatee county. The foundation currently houses 47 lemurs representing six species.

The gala brought in scientist who have worked with lemurs in Madagascar to discuss the current situation of lemurs, as well as a dinner, paddle raise and silent auction.