Co-Chairman Scott Riviere, Executive Director Alison Grand, Co-Chairwoman Penelope Bodry-Sanders and Speaker Thomas Lovejoy

Lemur Conservation Foundation throws annual Lemur Gala

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Joxe Jaofeno, Erik Patel and Patrick Ross

Erik Patel brought back lemurs made in Madagascar.

Michael Royal and Rafael "Ruffus" Silva played throughout cocktail hour.

The gala color was red.

Roses centered the tables.

The silent auction included paintings and photographs of lemurs.

Suzy Kalin did face paintings for guests.

Guests could choose between six designs to have painted.

Lemur items were for sale.

Martha Kiser and Madeline Hammond-Chambers

This lemur painting by Tara Lei Norton won first place. at the World Lemur Festival.

Rick Barongi, Stephanie Simmons and Tom Allman

Michael Klein, Linda Ulrich with Keith and Carole Wennick

Marcy and Michael Klein

Danne and Tish Murphy

Jennifer and Bill McComb with Jennifer and Rob Rominiecki

Deborah Cochran and Jim Williamson

Nicole and Marne Kaplan

Deborah Furniss and Marjorie Horne

George Amato and Elizabeth Moore

Janet and Jon Bridgeford with Betty Goddard

Kathryn Carr with John and Virginia Harshmen

Red Ruffs and Roses was hosted Feb. 7 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Lemur Conservation Foundation hosted its annual Lemur Gala: Red Ruffs & Roses Feb. 7 at Michael's On East. 

Michael's On East was painted in red lights for the gala, and paintings were on display for the silent auction, all of which depicted a lemur. The Lemur Conservation Foundation works to preserve the lemurs in Madagascar through various research, education, art and managed breeding in Manatee county. The foundation currently houses 47 lemurs representing six species. 

The gala brought in scientist who have worked with lemurs in Madagascar to discuss the current situation of lemurs, as well as a dinner, paddle raise and silent auction.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

