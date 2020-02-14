LECOM Suncoast Classic sees Lakewood National course record go down

Round two of the LECOM Suncoast Classic, like round one, was suspended because of darkness, and also dealt with fog and rain delays throughout the day.

The dreary weather was not enough to hold back the day's top golfers, however.

The best individual day belonged to Robert Garrigus, who shot ten under par (62) to set a new Lakewood National Golf Club record for one round. Garrigus is tied for the tournament lead with Peter Uihlein and Greyson Siggat 12 under par. Uihlein was eight under par on day two, while Sigg was six under through 13 holes before play was suspended.

Behind that trio, four golfers are at 11 under par, and five are at 10 under par.

Lakewood National member Seath Lauer was even on the day and two over par for the tournament.