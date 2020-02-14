 Skip to main content
Taylor Montgomery gestures to the crowd after sinking a putt to birdie hole No. 18.

LECOM Suncoast Classic sees Lakewood National course record go down

Nicolas Echavarria tees off on day two of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Nicolas Echavarria tees off on day two of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Kevin Lucas hits a shot out of a bunker on day two of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Kevin Lucas hits a shot out of a bunker on day two of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Mark Blakefield tees off on day two of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Mark Blakefield tees off on day two of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Taylor Montgomery chats with his caddie in the rain at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Taylor Montgomery chats with his caddie in the rain at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Vince India putts for par on the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National.

Vince India putts for par on the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National.

Joey Garber tees off on day two of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Joey Garber tees off on day two of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Kevin Lucas putts for bogey on the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National.

Kevin Lucas putts for bogey on the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National.

Robert Garrigus set the new mark at 10 under par (62).
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Round two of the LECOM Suncoast Classic, like round one, was suspended because of darkness, and also dealt with fog and rain delays throughout the day. 

The dreary weather was not enough to hold back the day's top golfers, however. 

The best individual day belonged to Robert Garrigus, who shot ten under par (62) to set a new Lakewood National Golf Club record for one round. Garrigus is tied for the tournament lead with Peter Uihlein and Greyson Siggat 12 under par. Uihlein was eight under par on day two, while Sigg was six under through 13 holes before play was suspended.

Behind that trio, four golfers are at 11 under par, and five are at 10 under par. 

Lakewood National member Seath Lauer was even on the day and two over par for the tournament.

