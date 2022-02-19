LECOM Suncoast Classic remains wide open after round three

It appears the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic, held at Lakewood National Golf Club, will once again come down to the final day.

Michael Gellerman, a 29-year-old from Tucson, Arizona, is the overall leader at 17 under par. Gellerman shot a six-under-par 65 on Saturday, recording eight birdies and two bogeys. Three of his birdies came early and in succession, on holes No. 1, 2 and 3.

'Those are three of the tougher holes on the course, so you don't really expect to make three birdies in a row," Gellerman said. "Although they were downwind today, so that made them a little less challenging. Obviously, any time you can start like that it is pretty big for your round.

"It feels weird. I have never had a 54-hole lead. It will be interesting (on Sunday). I guess I will go home and have a beer and go to sleep and figure it out tomorrow. It will be fun."

Though Gellerman has the lead, multiple golfers are within striking distance, including second-place MJ Daffue at 16 under par. Daffue, a 33-year-old from Pretoria, South Africa, shot a seven-under-par 64 on Saturday, tied for the best round of the day with Peter Uihlein (13 under par, T6). Daffue had eight birdies to just one bogey. Behind Daffue are Ben Griffin and Byeong Hun An, tied for third at 15 under par.

Zecheng Dou, the tournament leader entering Saturday, rounds out the top-five at 14 under par. Dou shot even par on Saturday after back-to-back rounds shooting seven under par.

Five golfers are tied for sixth place at 13 under par.

The tournament's final round will begin at 6:58 a.m. Sunday. Gellerman and Daffue will tee off at 12:45 p.m.