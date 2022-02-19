 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
M.J. Daffue watches his third shot on the No. 8 hole with interest during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

LECOM Suncoast Classic remains wide open after round three

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

M.J. Daffue watches his third shot on the No. 8 hole with interest during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Zecheng Dou tees off on the No. 1 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Zecheng Dou tees off on the No. 1 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Martin Contini putts on the No. 8 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Martin Contini putts on the No. 8 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Philip Knowles chips onto the green on the No. 8 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Philip Knowles chips onto the green on the No. 8 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Jared Wolfe hits a shot from the fairway on the No. 9 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Jared Wolfe hits a shot from the fairway on the No. 9 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Brad Brunner kicks up grass with a shot on the No. 8 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Brad Brunner kicks up grass with a shot on the No. 8 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Jay Card III looks around before a putt on the No. 8 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Jay Card III looks around before a putt on the No. 8 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Akshay Bhatia tees off on the No. 9 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Akshay Bhatia tees off on the No. 9 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Callum Tarren sends grass flying on his second shot on the No. 1 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Callum Tarren sends grass flying on his second shot on the No. 1 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Davis Thompson tees off on the No. 1 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Davis Thompson tees off on the No. 1 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Martin Contini slams his club after hitting a shot on the No. 8 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Martin Contini slams his club after hitting a shot on the No. 8 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

The crowd at round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club wait for the leaders to begin their day.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

The crowd at round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club wait for the leaders to begin their day.

Callum Tarren tees off on the No. 1 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Callum Tarren tees off on the No. 1 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Brad Brunner walks off the green of the No. 8 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Brad Brunner walks off the green of the No. 8 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Dan McCarthy tees off on the No. 9 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Dan McCarthy tees off on the No. 9 hole during round three of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Share
Michael Gellerman leads at 17 under par, but he has plenty of competiton
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor

It appears the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic, held at Lakewood National Golf Club, will once again come down to the final day. 

Michael Gellerman, a 29-year-old from Tucson, Arizona, is the overall leader at 17 under par. Gellerman shot a six-under-par 65 on Saturday, recording eight birdies and two bogeys. Three of his birdies came early and in succession, on holes No. 1, 2 and 3. 

'Those are three of the tougher holes on the course, so you don't really expect to make three birdies in a row," Gellerman said. "Although they were downwind today, so that made them a little less challenging. Obviously, any time you can start like that it is pretty big for your round.

"It feels weird. I have never had a 54-hole lead. It will be interesting (on Sunday). I guess I will go home and have a beer and go to sleep and figure it out tomorrow. It will be fun." 

Though Gellerman has the lead, multiple golfers are within striking distance, including second-place MJ Daffue at 16 under par. Daffue, a 33-year-old from Pretoria, South Africa, shot a seven-under-par 64 on Saturday, tied for the best round of the day with Peter Uihlein (13 under par, T6). Daffue had eight birdies to just one bogey. Behind Daffue are Ben Griffin and Byeong Hun An, tied for third at 15 under par.

Zecheng Dou, the tournament leader entering Saturday, rounds out the top-five at 14 under par. Dou shot even par on Saturday after back-to-back rounds shooting seven under par. 

Five golfers are tied for sixth place at 13 under par. 

The tournament's final round will begin at 6:58 a.m. Sunday. Gellerman and Daffue will tee off at 12:45 p.m. 

 

 

 

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports editor for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, Maryland. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement