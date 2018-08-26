Learning comes to life at third annual ED-stravaganza

More than 40 arts and science organizations were featured at EdExploreSRQ's Third Annual ED-stravaganza on Aug. 25 at Suncoast Technical College. During the open house event, teachers and administrators from Sarasota County Schools learned about field trips and in-class learning experiences available for their students. Organizations and teaching artists presented demonstrations throughout the event.

"I want educators to see what is available to them in experiential learning that can help our educational standards come to life for their students," said Angela Hartvigsen, fine arts program specialist for Sarasota County Schools and the manager of EdExploreSRQ.



