Allison Cohen and Rebecca Abrahamson showcase Booker High School's VPA program.

Learning comes to life at third annual ED-stravaganza

Allison Cohen and Rebecca Abrahamson showcase Booker High School's VPA program.

Circus Arts Conservatory's Karen Bell and Robin Eurich clown around.

Circus Arts Conservatory's Karen Bell and Robin Eurich clown around.

Toledo Blade Elementary School's Jennifer Runck and Katie Koster

Toledo Blade Elementary School's Jennifer Runck and Katie Koster

Jacob Lirio represented ExExplore as the event's mascot, Ed the Explorer.

Jacob Lirio represented ExExplore as the event's mascot, Ed the Explorer.

Tuttle Elementary teacher Tunde Olson with her son, Alex.

Tuttle Elementary teacher Tunde Olson with her son, Alex.

Larry Engler showcases his puppets.

Larry Engler showcases his puppets.

Sarasota County School Board, District 4 candidate Shirley Brown with Julie McHugh

Sarasota County School Board, District 4 candidate Shirley Brown with Julie McHugh

Doug and Jill Shenk demonstrate how they make sub zero ice cream.

Doug and Jill Shenk demonstrate how they make sub zero ice cream.

Wilkinson Elementary's Laurel Hinds, Ashleigh Davis, Susan Nations, and Jessica Gardener

Wilkinson Elementary's Laurel Hinds, Ashleigh Davis, Susan Nations, and Jessica Gardener

EdExploreSRQ's Third Annual ED-stravaganza showcased learning opportunities on Aug. 25 at Suncoast Technical College.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

More than 40 arts and science organizations were featured at EdExploreSRQ's Third Annual ED-stravaganza on Aug. 25 at  Suncoast Technical College. During the open house event, teachers and administrators from Sarasota County Schools learned about field trips and in-class learning experiences available for their students. Organizations and teaching artists presented demonstrations throughout the event. 

"I want educators to see what is available to them in experiential learning that can help our educational standards come to life for their students," said Angela Hartvigsen, fine arts program specialist for Sarasota County Schools and the manager of EdExploreSRQ.


 

