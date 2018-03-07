 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Preschoolers and kindergartners get their hands dirty planting lettuce.

Learning and growing together with Children First and Hershorin Schiff Community Day School

Wednesday, Mar. 7, 2018 |

Preschoolers and kindergartners get their hands dirty planting lettuce.

Buy this Photo
A preschooler plants lettuce.

Wednesday, Mar. 7, 2018 |

A preschooler plants lettuce.

Buy this Photo
Preschoolers at Children First read with Hershorin Schiff Community Day School kindergartners.

Wednesday, Mar. 7, 2018 |

Preschoolers at Children First read with Hershorin Schiff Community Day School kindergartners.

Buy this Photo
Sonya and Nikita Myer read with a preschooler from Children First.

Wednesday, Mar. 7, 2018 |

Sonya and Nikita Myer read with a preschooler from Children First.

Buy this Photo
Sylvia Adams, right, shares a book with a preschooler from Children First.

Wednesday, Mar. 7, 2018 |

Sylvia Adams, right, shares a book with a preschooler from Children First.

Buy this Photo
Eileen Levin and Daniel Fine talk about the book they read with a preschooler from Children First.

Wednesday, Mar. 7, 2018 |

Eileen Levin and Daniel Fine talk about the book they read with a preschooler from Children First.

Buy this Photo
Anderson Miller, left, scoots along the playground with a new friend from Children First.

Wednesday, Mar. 7, 2018 |

Anderson Miller, left, scoots along the playground with a new friend from Children First.

Buy this Photo
Hershorin Schiff Community Day School student David Turner

Wednesday, Mar. 7, 2018 |

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School student David Turner

Buy this Photo
Hershorin Schiff Community Day School students Elodie Savrelli-Smith and Lila Levin

Wednesday, Mar. 7, 2018 |

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School students Elodie Savrelli-Smith and Lila Levin

Buy this Photo
Students from both schools played together on the Children First playground.

Wednesday, Mar. 7, 2018 |

Students from both schools played together on the Children First playground.

Buy this Photo
Tommy Pettiti, left, plays with a Children First preschooler.

Wednesday, Mar. 7, 2018 |

Tommy Pettiti, left, plays with a Children First preschooler.

Buy this Photo
Share
Kindergartens from Hershorin Schiff Community Day School read, play, and plant with Children First preschoolers.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

On March 7, kindergartners from the Hershorin Schiff Community Day School had a lot to share with preschoolers at Children First’s Helen R. Payne Center.  

The visit to Children First, a campus that provides early childhood education programs for underprivileged children and their families, brought together the two groups of students to read books, play together and get their hands' dirty planting lettuce and flowers in the garden. 
 

The relationship between the two schools began five years ago when students from Children First visited Hershorin Schiff Community Day School to learn more about their garden.

“The little kids were drawing pictures of what they wanted their garden to look like and getting examples from our garden,” said Shionna Brady, a kindergarten teacher and gardening coordinator at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School.


Brady noted that the visit to Children First was also an opportunity to share their resources, recognize diversity by meeting with other students and to get preschoolers excited about stories and reading.

 

Students from Children First were not allowed to be identified by name by school policy. 

Related Stories

Advertisement