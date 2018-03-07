Learning and growing together with Children First and Hershorin Schiff Community Day School

On March 7, kindergartners from the Hershorin Schiff Community Day School had a lot to share with preschoolers at Children First’s Helen R. Payne Center.

The visit to Children First, a campus that provides early childhood education programs for underprivileged children and their families, brought together the two groups of students to read books, play together and get their hands' dirty planting lettuce and flowers in the garden.



The relationship between the two schools began five years ago when students from Children First visited Hershorin Schiff Community Day School to learn more about their garden.

“The little kids were drawing pictures of what they wanted their garden to look like and getting examples from our garden,” said Shionna Brady, a kindergarten teacher and gardening coordinator at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School.



Brady noted that the visit to Children First was also an opportunity to share their resources, recognize diversity by meeting with other students and to get preschoolers excited about stories and reading.

Students from Children First were not allowed to be identified by name by school policy.