 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Layla Ellis sells her painted creations.

Le Marche Bohemien brings oddities and crafts to Five Points Park

Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 |

Layla Ellis sells her painted creations.

Legal Pajamas sells a number of clothing options.

Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 |

Legal Pajamas sells a number of clothing options.

Michele Innocent sings out tunes.

Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 |

Michele Innocent sings out tunes.

The marketplace had a number of jewelry pieces.

Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 |

The marketplace had a number of jewelry pieces.

Charlotte Jordan paints animals with a surreal bent.

Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 |

Charlotte Jordan paints animals with a surreal bent.

Diane Verrinder showcases her acrylic paintings.

Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 |

Diane Verrinder showcases her acrylic paintings.

Kit the dog rests with his owner Rachel Schwerin

Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 |

Kit the dog rests with his owner Rachel Schwerin

Sammy Seriane sells butt candles.

Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 |

Sammy Seriane sells butt candles.

Sammy Seriane sells a number of candle items.

Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 |

Sammy Seriane sells a number of candle items.

Stacy Stevenson specializes in coastal artwork.

Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 |

Stacy Stevenson specializes in coastal artwork.

Share
The annual marketplace display was held Nov. 5.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sarasota's Five Points Park was home to vendors selling painted designs, intricate jewelry and even a candle butt or two during the annual Le Marche Bohemien show on Nov. 5.

A number of vendors set their tents at the park to showcase their many designs and creations to a curious and entertained crowd, who trickled in and out of the park to inspect the many pieces of art. 

In keeping with the event's Parisian roots, singer Michele Innocent kept the crowd entertained by singing a number of Parisian tunes.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement