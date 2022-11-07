Le Marche Bohemien brings oddities and crafts to Five Points Park

Sarasota's Five Points Park was home to vendors selling painted designs, intricate jewelry and even a candle butt or two during the annual Le Marche Bohemien show on Nov. 5.

A number of vendors set their tents at the park to showcase their many designs and creations to a curious and entertained crowd, who trickled in and out of the park to inspect the many pieces of art.

In keeping with the event's Parisian roots, singer Michele Innocent kept the crowd entertained by singing a number of Parisian tunes.