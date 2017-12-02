 Skip to main content
2017 Lawn Party chairmen Glenn Peterson and Bob Gault and chairwomen Asima Palmer

Lawn Party serves Longboat's best dishes

Lorena Noyes, Snookie Register and Brenda Frost

Jack Brill, Mary Gratehouse and Larry Greenspon

Pat Macdonald, Mary Jo Williams, John Sheldon and Steve Macdonald

Cathy and Warren Simonds

Kirt and Mary Ann Bopp

Cheryl Douma and Carrie and Tony Tonski

Chris and Christine DeLeonardo

Carol Spiegel and Charlie and Katarina Jackman

Nikki Edwards and Mike Doll

Doug Withers, Linda Chambers, Lisa and Joe Adamaitis and Dick and Emily Crowley

Hugh and Anne Fiore and Theresa and Lenny DiStefano

Robin Godfrey, Michelle Woodson, Mark Anderson and Martha Wright

Doug and Kim Barber, Liz Madzula and Diane Murray

Robert Martin, Nina Consolo, David Wolfe and Kaimbo Dearden

Faith Blais and Stephanie Loring

Kim Roberts and Cyndi Seamon

Pallas, Brenton and Kingston Cloud

Darren Porter, Sandra Smith, Bob Rutland and Julie Klick

Casey Lamb, Bob Lopez and Don Fancher

Robin Godfrey and Michelle Woodson

Ileana and Larry Comas

Yesika Motenegro, John Monetti, Arelis Filipe and Jesus Padilla of Columbia Restaurant

Katie and Patrick Pollifrone

Tom and Marilyn Laconte and Steve and Kim Simpson

Liz and Jay Sparr

Jack Dean and Paul Pender

Susan Phillips and Mayor Terry Gans

Snookie and Cash Register

Sandy and Congressman Vern Buchanan

The Blues Pig Band performs during the event.

Longboat Key residents are all smiles during the lawn party.

Bill Collins, winner of the 50/50 raffle, Congressman Vern Buchanan and Kiwanis Club President Steve Branham

Congressman Vern Buchanan pulls the winning ticket for the cash prize of $20,000.

Jill Raleigh reacts to winning the $20,000 cash prize.

Andrew Vac, Jill Raleigh, Congressman Vern Buchanan and Kiwanis Club President Steve Branham

Congressman Vern Buchanan, winner of the Universal Studios VIP package Linda Chambers, Doug Withers and Kiwanis Club President Steve Branham

Andrew Vac and Congressman Vern Buchanan pull raffle tickets during the lawn party.

Reg Ware, with Congressman Vern Buchanan and Kiwanis Club President Steve Branham, accepts the raffle prize for the two-night stay at Zota Beach Resort.

Congressman Vern Buchanan with Longboat Key Club golf package winners Rob and Ava Alderson and Kiwanis Club President Steve Branham

The Lazy Lobster dinner winner Chris Polit with Congressman Vern Buchanan and Kiwanis Club President Steve Branham and Michael Garey, owner of The Lazy Lobster

Kiwanis Club President Steve Branham, lawn party chairman Bob Gault, Congressman Vern Buchanan, Reg Ware, lawn party chairwoman Asima Palmer, lawn party chairman Glenn Peterson, Jack Brill and Michael Garey

Jill and John Raleigh are the winners of the $20,000 cash prize.

Diane and Tom Junker

Cindy Low and Don Fancher

Steven Roberts and Robert Dinan

The seventh annual Longboat Key Kiwanis Lawn Party featured 28 restaurants.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Kiwanis Club Gourmet lawn party dished out the best on Dec. 2.

Attendees piled their trays high with dishes and drinks from 28 local restaurants including The Lazy Lobster, Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant and Pub, Anna Maria Oyster Bar and Drydock Waterfront Grill.

The seventh annual event, which took place on the Islandside Driving Range of the Longboat Key Club, brought together the Longboat Key community for an afternoon of food, live music and socializing.

“Steve was in charge of the weather, and he did outstanding,” Event Chairman Bob Gault joked about club President Steve Branham.

The two called the event excellent and said it couldn’t have been done without the help of fellow volunteers, especially Michael Gary. Gary, co-owner and operator of The Lazy Lobster, chaired the event from 2014-2016.

“He established the model the last three years, and we learned from him,” Gault said.

The event, which has been called one of Longboat’s signature events is the past, has a bigger purpose beyond an afternoon of fun.

The money raise through the lawn party goes toward the Longboat Key Kiwanis Foundation scholarships, which awards 30-35 local students with academic and technical scholarships each year.

“Kids need a start, and that’s what we do,” Gault said.



 

