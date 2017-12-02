Lawn Party serves Longboat's best dishes

The Longboat Key Kiwanis Club Gourmet lawn party dished out the best on Dec. 2.

Attendees piled their trays high with dishes and drinks from 28 local restaurants including The Lazy Lobster, Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant and Pub, Anna Maria Oyster Bar and Drydock Waterfront Grill.

Raffle Winners $20,000 Jill Raleigh Universal VIP Experience Linda Chambers Dinner for 12 at The Lazy Lobster Chris Polit Golf Package from The Resort at Longboat Key Club Rob Alderson 50/50 Winner of $2,073 Bill Collins

The seventh annual event, which took place on the Islandside Driving Range of the Longboat Key Club, brought together the Longboat Key community for an afternoon of food, live music and socializing.

“Steve was in charge of the weather, and he did outstanding,” Event Chairman Bob Gault joked about club President Steve Branham.

The two called the event excellent and said it couldn’t have been done without the help of fellow volunteers, especially Michael Gary. Gary, co-owner and operator of The Lazy Lobster, chaired the event from 2014-2016.

“He established the model the last three years, and we learned from him,” Gault said.

The event, which has been called one of Longboat’s signature events is the past, has a bigger purpose beyond an afternoon of fun.

The money raise through the lawn party goes toward the Longboat Key Kiwanis Foundation scholarships, which awards 30-35 local students with academic and technical scholarships each year.

“Kids need a start, and that’s what we do,” Gault said.





