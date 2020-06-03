Last lap for teachers in Manatee County

Leo Caiano, a 6-year-old student at B.D. Gullett Elementary School, waited with his 3-year-old brother, Luca, for the convoy to pass by Manatee Technical College.

Leo and Luca’s mother, Danielle Caiano, said her sons love police cars and emergency vehicles, and they wanted to show their appreciation May 28 for the teachers during the Manatee Strong parade.

Fourteen School District of Manatee County buses, a Southern Manatee Fire and Rescue firetruck and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office police cars drove past five elementary schools, one middle school and seven high schools to show appreciation for the teachers and staff members.