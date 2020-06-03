 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Danielle Caiano bring her 3-year-old son Luca and 6-year-old son Leo to Manatee Technical College's east campus to see the Manatee Strong parade. Leo and Luca hoped to see firetrucks because they love emergency vehicles.

Last lap for teachers in Manatee County

Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020 |

Danielle Caiano bring her 3-year-old son Luca and 6-year-old son Leo to Manatee Technical College's east campus to see the Manatee Strong parade. Leo and Luca hoped to see firetrucks because they love emergency vehicles.

Buy this Photo
Isabella and Patricia Juliano celebrate the last day of school while seeing the School District of Manatee County Manatee Strong parade.

Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020 |

Isabella and Patricia Juliano celebrate the last day of school while seeing the School District of Manatee County Manatee Strong parade.

Buy this Photo
Gene Witt Elementary first grader Jonathan Rosengrant wait to see the Manatee Strong parade with his sister, Alexandria, who is a fifth grader at Gene Witt and his mother, Tiffany.

Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020 |

Gene Witt Elementary first grader Jonathan Rosengrant wait to see the Manatee Strong parade with his sister, Alexandria, who is a fifth grader at Gene Witt and his mother, Tiffany.

Buy this Photo
Abigail Williams, a Spanish teacher at Braden River Middle School, and her daughter, Abrianna, who is a kindergartner at Braden River Elementary, are excited to see the Manatee Strong parade.

Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020 |

Abigail Williams, a Spanish teacher at Braden River Middle School, and her daughter, Abrianna, who is a kindergartner at Braden River Elementary, are excited to see the Manatee Strong parade.

Buy this Photo
Joel Moore takes video of the Manatee Strong parade while his daughter Kailynn and Abrianna and Abigail Williams watch the buses drive by.

Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020 |

Joel Moore takes video of the Manatee Strong parade while his daughter Kailynn and Abrianna and Abigail Williams watch the buses drive by.

Buy this Photo
The School District of Manatee County's Manatee Strong parade includes a firetruck from Southern Manatee Fire and Rescue, at least 14 school buses and members of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020 |

The School District of Manatee County's Manatee Strong parade includes a firetruck from Southern Manatee Fire and Rescue, at least 14 school buses and members of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Buy this Photo
Share
School District of Manatee County celebrates last day of school with county-wide parade.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Leo Caiano, a 6-year-old student at B.D. Gullett Elementary School, waited with his 3-year-old brother, Luca, for the convoy to pass by Manatee Technical College.

Leo and Luca’s mother, Danielle Caiano, said her sons love police cars and emergency vehicles, and they wanted to show their appreciation May 28 for the teachers during the Manatee Strong parade.

Fourteen School District of Manatee County buses, a Southern Manatee Fire and Rescue firetruck and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office police cars drove past five elementary schools, one middle school and seven high schools to show appreciation for the teachers and staff members.

Related Stories

Advertisement