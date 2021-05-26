Last days of school a circus in Myakka

Devan Durrance, a fifth grader at Myakka City Elementary School, briefly covered his eyes and sunk in his chair as he watched Cait O'Bryant, an aerial artist, fly through the air during a cradle routine.

"Oh, please don't fall," Durrance said as O'Bryant continued to dazzle the crowd of fifth graders.

Durrance said watching the aerial artists from Myakka City's Circus on the Ranch perform was nerve-wracking.

The circus performance was part of the school's end-of-year celebration for fifth graders because they weren't able to go on any of their usual field trips due to the pandemic.

Fifth grader Makayla Jendreau said her favorite act was when clown Yvinson Acero balanced eggs in a bowl on top of a long pipe on his chin and pretended to drop the eggs over the students' heads.

"I thought the eggs were real," Jendreau said.