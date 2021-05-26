 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Willy Pages holds onto Cait O'Bryant as she flies through the air during an aerial cradle routine.

Last days of school a circus in Myakka

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021 |

Willy Pages holds onto Cait O'Bryant as she flies through the air during an aerial cradle routine.

Buy this Photo
Devan Durrance, a fifth grader, covers his eyes as a Circus on the Ranch performer flies through the air. "I was thinking about what would happen if they hadn't practiced," Durrance says. "It was nervewracking."

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021 |

Devan Durrance, a fifth grader, covers his eyes as a Circus on the Ranch performer flies through the air. "I was thinking about what would happen if they hadn't practiced," Durrance says. "It was nervewracking."

Buy this Photo
Cait O'Bryant spins around using a harness around her neck as Willy Pages holds on.

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021 |

Cait O'Bryant spins around using a harness around her neck as Willy Pages holds on.

Buy this Photo
Mercedes Pages with Circus on the Ranch dazzles the crowd while performing with two hula hoops.

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021 |

Mercedes Pages with Circus on the Ranch dazzles the crowd while performing with two hula hoops.

Buy this Photo
Cryztal Hernandez, a fifth grader, prepares to start the hula hoop contest against three other fifth graders.

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021 |

Cryztal Hernandez, a fifth grader, prepares to start the hula hoop contest against three other fifth graders.

Buy this Photo
Khloe Lovett, a fifth grader, is the student to hula hoop the longest. She was declared the winner of the hula hoop contest.

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021 |

Khloe Lovett, a fifth grader, is the student to hula hoop the longest. She was declared the winner of the hula hoop contest.

Buy this Photo
Fifth graders Suriel Luis Martinez, Kaitlyn Peterson and Bella Reed cheer for their friend in the hula hoop contest.

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021 |

Fifth graders Suriel Luis Martinez, Kaitlyn Peterson and Bella Reed cheer for their friend in the hula hoop contest.

Buy this Photo
Fifth graders enjoy a performance from Circus on the Ranch to celebrate the end of their final year of elementary school.

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021 |

Fifth graders enjoy a performance from Circus on the Ranch to celebrate the end of their final year of elementary school.

Buy this Photo
Lexi Sutherland with Circus on the Ranch strikes a pose while doing a routine using silks.

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021 |

Lexi Sutherland with Circus on the Ranch strikes a pose while doing a routine using silks.

Buy this Photo
Yvinson Acero with Circus on the Ranch juggles.

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021 |

Yvinson Acero with Circus on the Ranch juggles.

Buy this Photo
Yvinson Acero with Circus on the Ranch balances a bowl of eggs on his chin before pretending to drop the eggs on students.

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021 |

Yvinson Acero with Circus on the Ranch balances a bowl of eggs on his chin before pretending to drop the eggs on students.

Buy this Photo
Myakka City Elementary School's PTO brings Circus on the Ranch to the school because fifth graders weren't able to go on any of their traditional field trips that are privileges for fifth graders.

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021 |

Myakka City Elementary School's PTO brings Circus on the Ranch to the school because fifth graders weren't able to go on any of their traditional field trips that are privileges for fifth graders.

Buy this Photo
While wearing special glasses, Gena Case, the guidance clerk, throws a disc in hopes of having it land on the head of Yvinson Acero with Circus on the Ranch..

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021 |

While wearing special glasses, Gena Case, the guidance clerk, throws a disc in hopes of having it land on the head of Yvinson Acero with Circus on the Ranch..

Buy this Photo
Yvinson Acero with Circus on the Ranch scares Gena Case, the guidance clerk at Myakka City Elementary School, by popping a balloon in front of her.

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021 |

Yvinson Acero with Circus on the Ranch scares Gena Case, the guidance clerk at Myakka City Elementary School, by popping a balloon in front of her.

Buy this Photo
Yvinson Acero with Circus on the Ranch prepares to blow up a balloon to give to a member of the audience.

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021 |

Yvinson Acero with Circus on the Ranch prepares to blow up a balloon to give to a member of the audience.

Buy this Photo
Mercedes Pages with Circus on the Ranch jumps rope while standing on top of a galloping horse.

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021 |

Mercedes Pages with Circus on the Ranch jumps rope while standing on top of a galloping horse.

Buy this Photo
Mercedes Pages with Circus on the Ranch jumps over a large ribbon while riding a horse.

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021 |

Mercedes Pages with Circus on the Ranch jumps over a large ribbon while riding a horse.

Buy this Photo
Fifth graders Baylee Case and Bella Reed pet Pinto the horse.

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021 |

Fifth graders Baylee Case and Bella Reed pet Pinto the horse.

Buy this Photo
Gabe Hernandez, a fifth grader, pets Pinto the horse after seeing Circus on the Ranch perform.

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021 |

Gabe Hernandez, a fifth grader, pets Pinto the horse after seeing Circus on the Ranch perform.

Buy this Photo
Share
Myakka City Elementary School fifth graders celebrate graduation with circus performance.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Devan Durrance, a fifth grader at Myakka City Elementary School, briefly covered his eyes and sunk in his chair as he watched Cait O'Bryant, an aerial artist, fly through the air during a cradle routine.

"Oh, please don't fall," Durrance said as O'Bryant continued to dazzle the crowd of fifth graders.

Durrance said watching the aerial artists from Myakka City's Circus on the Ranch perform was nerve-wracking.

The circus performance was part of the school's end-of-year celebration for fifth graders because they weren't able to go on any of their usual field trips due to the pandemic. 

Fifth grader Makayla Jendreau said her favorite act was when clown Yvinson Acero balanced eggs in a bowl on top of a long pipe on his chin and pretended to drop the eggs over the students' heads. 

"I thought the eggs were real," Jendreau said. 

Related Stories

Advertisement