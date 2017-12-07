 Skip to main content
The Grinch with L’Ambiance manager Robin Spencer

L'Ambiance dresses up for the holidays

Chris Newberger and Betty Euwing

Paul Taylor visits with the Grinch and Santa Claus.

Maria Marquec, Angie Ramirez, Esmeralda Ramirez and Rose Andre pose with Santa Claus and the Grinch.

Bill Joyner and Kurt Doppelheuer

Doris Kaplan poses with Santa Claus.

Employees and residents brought toys to donate to the Children’s Guardian Fund.

Mark Scurlock and DAve Wirthlin

Linda Schneider, Dottie Lill, Ellen Esposito and Mary Ann Fair

Attendees enjoyed a buffet lunch.

Barbara Orkin and Jackie Smythe

L'Ambiance employees and residents challenge other Longboat Key condominium communities to collect toys and donations for local charities.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

L’Ambiance employees decked the halls Dec.7 for the annual employee luncheon.

Dressed in elf costumes, the employees mingled with L’Ambiance residents before enjoying a buffet lunch.

Special guests Santa Claus and the Grinch stopped by as well for photos and to hear everyone’s Christmas wish lists.

But besides the fun and holiday cheer, the event served a bigger purpose.

Residents and employees were asked to bring an unwrapped toy to go to the Children’s Guardian Fund. The organization provides funding for children in foster and state care in Florida’s 12th Judicial Circuit.

As residents arrived, the gift pile grew bigger, perhaps even big enough to grow the Grinch’s heart a size or two.

L’Ambiance residents want to challenge other Longboat Key neighborhoods to collect their own unwrapped gifts for the Children’s Guardian Fund or a charity of their choosing.

