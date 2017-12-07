L'Ambiance dresses up for the holidays

L’Ambiance employees decked the halls Dec.7 for the annual employee luncheon.

Dressed in elf costumes, the employees mingled with L’Ambiance residents before enjoying a buffet lunch.

Special guests Santa Claus and the Grinch stopped by as well for photos and to hear everyone’s Christmas wish lists.

But besides the fun and holiday cheer, the event served a bigger purpose.

Residents and employees were asked to bring an unwrapped toy to go to the Children’s Guardian Fund. The organization provides funding for children in foster and state care in Florida’s 12th Judicial Circuit.

As residents arrived, the gift pile grew bigger, perhaps even big enough to grow the Grinch’s heart a size or two.

L’Ambiance residents want to challenge other Longboat Key neighborhoods to collect their own unwrapped gifts for the Children’s Guardian Fund or a charity of their choosing.