Lakewood Ranch's Ranch Nite Wednesdays offers opportunity to support small businesses

Lakewood Ranch's Hannah and Jonathan Garcias and their daughter Mila Garcias went around the night market at Ranch Nite Wednesdays looking to see what local vendors had to offer.

They had plenty to browse including The Sugar Board, Fancy Leaf Plant Co., Great Heights Creamery and A Taste of Germany.

Every second Wednesday of the month, Ranch Nite Wednesday becomes a one-stop shop for people to be able to shop the night market, which is a part of the Main Street Market, while enjoying food trucks and live music.

Nikki Roenicke, who owns barre3, and Lindsay Wood, the owner of Blossom & Burn Co., started the Main Street Market in 2020 as a way to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We got connected with Waterside, and we were asked to bring it over here the second Wednesday of each month," she said. "So, it's been so great being out here at Waterside and seeing all of our community come together. It's been a really awesome experience getting to know all of the vendors, and they've become our friends."

When people weren't shopping at the night market, they were enjoying the numerous food trucks available and live music and played cornhole.

"We love everything about (Ranch Nite Wednesdays)," Bradenton's Jane Benham said. "The food, the atmosphere, the music. It's just a fun evening."