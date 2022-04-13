 Skip to main content
Sarasota's Justin Garza and Sara Crews come often to Ranch Nite Wednesdays. They love the food trucks.

Lakewood Ranch's Ranch Nite Wednesdays offers opportunity to support small businesses

Sarasota's Justin Garza and Sara Crews come often to Ranch Nite Wednesdays. They love the food trucks.

Waterside's Scott Skage and Eryn Keiser and their dog Whiskey socialize with Waterside's Ed Pires and his dog Teddy.

Waterside's Scott Skage and Eryn Keiser and their dog Whiskey socialize with Waterside's Ed Pires and his dog Teddy.

Food trucks line the streets at Waterside.

Food trucks line the streets at Waterside.

Lakewood Ranch's Sylvia McGinn buys a treat from Braden Wood's Ryan Edwards, who owns Great Heights Creamery.

Lakewood Ranch's Sylvia McGinn buys a treat from Braden Wood's Ryan Edwards, who owns Great Heights Creamery.

Jacqueline Weathers is new to Lakewood Ranch and joined the MVP cornhole league to make new friends. She met Heritage Harbour's Jeff Aumiller, who is playing his second season of cornhole with the league.

Jacqueline Weathers is new to Lakewood Ranch and joined the MVP cornhole league to make new friends. She met Heritage Harbour's Jeff Aumiller, who is playing his second season of cornhole with the league.

Thorson Moore and Benny Maldonado of The Trevor Bystrom Band perform at Ranch Nite Wednesdays.

Thorson Moore and Benny Maldonado of The Trevor Bystrom Band perform at Ranch Nite Wednesdays.

Heritage Harbour's Kimber Kettler and Sarasota's Alina Perez check out the plants at Fancy Leaf Plant Co. while they wait to eat at Korê Steakhouse.

Heritage Harbour's Kimber Kettler and Sarasota's Alina Perez check out the plants at Fancy Leaf Plant Co. while they wait to eat at Korê Steakhouse.

Palmetto's Anthony Hernandez and Alyssa Curry come to Waterside Place for the food trucks at Ranch Nite Wednesdays after learning about the event on Instagram. They enjoyed a taste of Quiero Más Tacos.

Palmetto's Anthony Hernandez and Alyssa Curry come to Waterside Place for the food trucks at Ranch Nite Wednesdays after learning about the event on Instagram. They enjoyed a taste of Quiero Más Tacos.

Bradenton's Dan Skidmore, who is a member of the MVP cornhole league, tosses the bag.

Bradenton's Dan Skidmore, who is a member of the MVP cornhole league, tosses the bag.

Waterside's Ethan Hale holds 1-year-old Evie Fordyce while visiting Waterside Place with his friend who is Evie's mom, Brandy Fordyce. The two friends come out every week and said Evie Fordyce also loves the event and the music.

Waterside's Ethan Hale holds 1-year-old Evie Fordyce while visiting Waterside Place with his friend who is Evie's mom, Brandy Fordyce. The two friends come out every week and said Evie Fordyce also loves the event and the music.

Trevor Bystrom is the vocalist and lead guitarist for The Trevor Bystrom Band.

Trevor Bystrom is the vocalist and lead guitarist for The Trevor Bystrom Band.

Lakewood Ranch's Chuck Donohue and Melody Donohue enjoy the ambiance at Waterside Place.

Lakewood Ranch's Chuck Donohue and Melody Donohue enjoy the ambiance at Waterside Place.

Lakewood Ranch's Leo Millea, who is 4, finds a Florida softshell turtle in the lake at Waterside Place.

Lakewood Ranch's Leo Millea, who is 4, finds a Florida softshell turtle in the lake at Waterside Place.

Lakewood Ranch's Justin and Bernadette McIver visit the Korê Steakhouse to-go window.

Lakewood Ranch's Justin and Bernadette McIver visit the Korê Steakhouse to-go window.

East County's Dan Love and Lakewood Ranch's Allyson Hoffman and Christie Boylston enjoy food with a fountain view.

East County's Dan Love and Lakewood Ranch's Allyson Hoffman and Christie Boylston enjoy food with a fountain view.

The MVP cornhole league fills one of the streets throughout the evening.

The MVP cornhole league fills one of the streets throughout the evening.

Lakewood Ranch's Hannah and Jonathan Garcias browse the marketplace with their daughter Mila Garcias.

Lakewood Ranch's Hannah and Jonathan Garcias browse the marketplace with their daughter Mila Garcias.

Dee Spiliopoulos, the owner of The Sugar Board, sells Easter baskets at the marketplace.

Dee Spiliopoulos, the owner of The Sugar Board, sells Easter baskets at the marketplace.

Every second Wednesday of the month, the night market is available for people to shop small businesses during Ranch Nite Wednesdays.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch's Hannah and Jonathan Garcias and their daughter Mila Garcias went around the night market at Ranch Nite Wednesdays looking to see what local vendors had to offer. 

They had plenty to browse including The Sugar Board, Fancy Leaf Plant Co., Great Heights Creamery and A Taste of Germany. 

Every second Wednesday of the month, Ranch Nite Wednesday becomes a one-stop shop for people to be able to shop the night market, which is a part of the Main Street Market, while enjoying food trucks and live music.

Nikki Roenicke, who owns barre3, and Lindsay Wood, the owner of Blossom & Burn Co., started the Main Street Market in 2020 as a way to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We got connected with Waterside, and we were asked to bring it over here the second Wednesday of each month," she said. "So, it's been so great being out here at Waterside and seeing all of our community come together. It's been a really awesome experience getting to know all of the vendors, and they've become our friends."

When people weren't shopping at the night market, they were enjoying the numerous food trucks available and live music and played cornhole. 

"We love everything about (Ranch Nite Wednesdays)," Bradenton's Jane Benham said. "The food, the atmosphere, the music. It's just a fun evening."

