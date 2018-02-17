Lakewood Ranch youth reel in fun

Nine-year-old Daniel Ryskamp did not do much talking the morning of Feb. 17, but he let his rod and reel do the work for him.

Within 30 minutes of the start of Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp.'s annual Youth Fishing Tournament, Daniel caught his second fish of the day along the banks of Lake Uihlein.

After Lakewood Ranch Angler's Club member Steve Herich measured the 14-inch large mouth bass, he handed it back to Daniel for a quick photo.

"I don't like touching them," Daniel said as he stuck his fingers in the bass's mouth and supported its body with the other hand.

Moments later, he was back to the water.

His dad, Nick Ryskamp, and grandpa, Dan Ryskamp, watched proudly. They'd all arrived early — at 7:45 a.m. compared to the tournament's 9 a.m. start time — to find the perfect spot.

"That was a good fish," Nick Ryskamp said. "He almost lost him in the pipe (in the water)."

About 100 children participated in the annual tournament, which featured doughnuts for breakfast, plenty of fishing, trophies for the winners and a lunch provided by the Kiwanis Club of Lakewood Ranch.