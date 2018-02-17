 Skip to main content
Summerfield resident Carter Bagshaw, 9, gets his hook ready for his next fishing spot.

Lakewood Ranch youth reel in fun

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 |

Nine-year-old Daniel accepts his 14-inch large mouth bass back from Lakewood Ranch Angler's Club volunteers Bill Getz and Steve Herich. His dad, Nick Ryskamp, behind, watches.

Lakewood Ranch's Steve Corneles brings out his boys, Luke, left, and Trent, right.

Troy Ingemi, 10, gets coaching from his dad, Mark, who reminds him not to have slack in his line.

Five-year-old Barron Troyan, of Lakewood Ranch, fishes alongside his brothers — Harrison, Sam and Cooper.

Austin and Donald Sheppard plan to stick to their fishing spot.

Lakewood Ranch's Molly Radocy, 7, says casting is her favorite part of fishing.

Igor and Nathan Tatarintsev, of University Place, enjoy fishing togther.

Jacksen Deakin, 10, participates in the tournament while visiting his grandparents, Heather and Paul Smith of Palm Aire, from Canada.

Children fish along the banks of Lake Uihlein, behind Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

Lakewood Ranch's Daniel Ryskamp, 9, shows off his 14-inch bass.

Lakewood Ranch's Daniel Ryskamp, 9, shows off his 14-inch bass for a photo by Lakewood Ranch Angler's Club member and volunteer Steve Herich. Angler Bill Getz, center, watches.

Braden Woods residents Joe and Eli Bazo search for a better fishing spot.

Annual fishing tournament teaches children about fishing.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Nine-year-old Daniel Ryskamp did not do much talking the morning of Feb. 17, but he let his rod and reel do the work for him.

Within 30 minutes of the start of Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp.'s annual Youth Fishing Tournament, Daniel caught his second fish of the day along the banks of Lake Uihlein.

After Lakewood Ranch Angler's Club member Steve Herich measured the 14-inch large mouth bass, he handed it back to Daniel for a quick photo. 

"I don't like touching them," Daniel said as he stuck his fingers in the bass's mouth and supported its body with the other hand.

Moments later, he was back to the water. 

His dad, Nick Ryskamp, and grandpa, Dan Ryskamp, watched proudly. They'd all arrived early — at 7:45 a.m. compared to the tournament's 9 a.m. start time — to find the perfect spot. 

"That was a good fish," Nick Ryskamp said. "He almost lost him in the pipe (in the water)."

About 100 children participated in the annual tournament, which featured doughnuts for breakfast, plenty of fishing, trophies for the winners and a lunch provided by the Kiwanis Club of Lakewood Ranch.

