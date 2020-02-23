Greenbrook 9-year-old Gavin Hackett and his 7-year-old brother, Callan, grinned as they held shiny new fishing rods Feb. 22.

They had learned how to be good fisherman, how to tie fishing knots and other basics of fishing during the Youth Fishing Seminar hosted by the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club at Greenbrook Adventure Park.

Gavin Hackett was particularly excited about his new knot-tying skills. When his family goes fishing, his dad, Steve Hackett, has had to tie the knots for him until now.

"The knots I normally do are like tying a shoe," Gavin Hackett said.

The Hackett boys were among about 100 children to attend participate in the seminar, which had morning and afternoon options. Children learned to tie knots, to assemble their fishing rods, to be good anglers and to cast correctly.

Many of the children, ages 5 to 15, will compete Feb. 29 in the Anglers Club's annual Youth Fishing Tournament.