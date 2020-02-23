 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club member and beach fisherman Steve Herich teaches the children how to be "good anglers" by caring for the environment and handling fish correctly.

Lakewood Ranch youth hooked on fishing

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Nine-year-old Lakewood Ranch resident Ryan Lahey learns to tie various knots used for fishing.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Two-year-old Adeline Giella, of Parrish, visits her dad, Kyle Giella, who taught children to cast and also brought his boat for children to see. He is a competitive fisherman.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Sammy and Shane Duran, of Parrish, practice the uni knot.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Four-year-old Owen Moseley, of Greenbrook, practiced his casting alongside his brother, Liam, 9, not pictured.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Five-year-old East County resident Ben Livingston honed his casting skills. It was only his second time fishing with his dad, Donnell Livingston.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club member Chris Crampton shows 6-year-old Francesco Guillermoni how to open the weight and connect it to the fishing line. Guillermoni said he needed to see it another time.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Gavin, Steve and Callan Hackett were excited to learn more about fishing — especially about how to tie knots.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Eight-year-old East County resident Tobias Guillermoni gets help with casting from Anglers Club member Mark Staddler.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Tyler and Leo Ozgun, of Lakewood Ranch, walked from their home in Greenbrook to attend the seminar. "I like to eat the fish," Leo Ozgun said.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Bradenton's Adalene Bailey, Elaina Bailey and Kylie Hindman were some of the only girls at the afternoon session.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Seminar preps children for fishing tournament in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Greenbrook 9-year-old Gavin Hackett and his 7-year-old brother, Callan, grinned as they held shiny new fishing rods Feb. 22.

They had learned how to be good fisherman, how to tie fishing knots and other basics of fishing during the Youth Fishing Seminar hosted by the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club at Greenbrook Adventure Park. 

Gavin Hackett was particularly excited about his new knot-tying skills. When his family goes fishing, his dad, Steve Hackett, has had to tie the knots for him until now. 

"The knots I normally do are like tying a shoe," Gavin Hackett said. 

The Hackett boys were among about 100 children to attend participate in the seminar, which had morning and afternoon options. Children learned to tie knots, to assemble their fishing rods, to be good anglers and to cast correctly. 

Many of the children, ages 5 to 15, will compete Feb. 29 in the Anglers Club's annual Youth Fishing Tournament.

