Lakewood Ranch senior Ranson Coons holds down Buchholz senior Karson Nichols. Coons would win the match and take third place in the Class 3A 182-pound division.

Lakewood Ranch wrestler finishes third at state tournament

Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch senior Ranson Coons looks to Coach Pat Ancil for advice.

Lakewood Ranch senior Ranson Coons took third place in the Class 3A 182-pound division.

Lakewood Ranch senior Ranson Coons stands up against Buchholz senior Karson Nichols. Coons would win the match and take third place in the Class 3A 182-pound division.

Lakewood Ranch senior Ranson Coons is escorted off the mat by head Coach Pat Ancil and assistant Coach Robert Collier. Coons finished third in the Class 3A 182-pound division.

Ranson Coons receives his third-place medal in the Class 3A 182-pound division.

Braden River junior Jessey Colas holds down Jesuit's Gavin Young. Colas would win the match and finished seventh in the Class 2A 160-pound division.

Braden River High coach Christian Sharbono yells advice at junior Jessey Colas during Colas' match against Jesuit's Gavin Young.

Braden River junior Jessey Colas holds down Jesuit's Gavin Young. Colas would win the match and finished seventh in the Class 2A 160-pound division.

Braden River sophomore girls wrestler Giovanna Coppola holds down Osceola's Kellianna Mack. Coppola would lose the match.

Braden River sophomore girls wrestler Giovanna Coppola escapes from the hold of Osceola's Kellianna Mack. Coppola would lose the match.

Three other East County wrestlers reached the podium
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor

Lakewood Ranch High senior wrestler Ranson Coons was not going to let a shoulder injury wreck his medal chances. 

Coons felt pain in his left shoulder following his last win at the Mustangs' 3A district meet in the 182-pound division. The pain lingered into the Florida High School Athletic Association state tournament, held March 3-5 at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, but Coons didn't once consider not competing. Coons was cleared by doctors and told it would be a pain tolerance issue. 

Coons (54-4) tolerated it well enough to earn a third-place medal, defeating Newsome's Peyton Turner (48-11) by technical fall in the consolation finals. His lone loss at states came against Mandarin's Tony Carter (34-2), who took a 7-6 decision in the first round. Coons would get his revenge on Carter in the consolation bracket, beating him by fall to reach the consolation finals. 

Other podium results from the boys state tournament: 

  • Braden River junior Jessey Colas finished seventh in Class 2A's 160-pound division
  • Braden River sophomore Grady Murphy finished seventh in Class 2A's 106-pound division
  • Braden River senior Dylan Howard finished eighth in Class 2A's 145-pound division 

In the girls state tournament, Braden River sophomore Giovanna Coppola — the lone East County participant — did not reach the podium in the 125-pound division but did beat South Dade senior Rocio Riol in the consolation bracket. 

