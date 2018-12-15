Lakewood Ranch women finish year with fundraiser

Lakewood Ranch Women's Club President Eileen Buzzard called the 2018 the group's "12 months of blessing,"

During the club's Spectacular Music of the Night Holiday Dinner Theatre Charity Fundraiser Dec. 12, Buzzard recounted the year's highlights, including 12 adventures outside Lakewood Ranch, seven general meetings and a plethora of opportunities to try new things and better the community.

"I hope you have enjoyed it as much as I have," she told the crowd of 200 people who attended the event at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club.

Guests enjoyed a gourmet dinner, music and dancing, a silent auction and musical show performed by actors from The Players Centre for Performing Arts.

The event raised more than $15,000 for the club’s select charities, Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy, Solve Maternity Homes and Hope Family Services.