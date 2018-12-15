 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Kathy Wingfield and Sharon Wright check out a silent auction item in which they can win a pet portrait.

Lakewood Ranch women finish year with fundraiser

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Kathy Wingfield and Sharon Wright check out a silent auction item in which they can win a pet portrait.

Buy this Photo
Jim and Monika Templeman catch up with Linda Patzmann and Darlene Stewart.

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Jim and Monika Templeman catch up with Linda Patzmann and Darlene Stewart.

Buy this Photo
Mary Ellen and Chuck Slenker, of Central Park, came as vendors. Mary Ellen and other members of the Lakewood Ranch Art Club donated their work for the silent auction.

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Mary Ellen and Chuck Slenker, of Central Park, came as vendors. Mary Ellen and other members of the Lakewood Ranch Art Club donated their work for the silent auction.

Buy this Photo
Char Young and Betty Jo Henson came as guests of Hope Family Services.

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Char Young and Betty Jo Henson came as guests of Hope Family Services.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch residents and event sponsors Joe and Darlyne Adamchak say they love to support the cause.

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch residents and event sponsors Joe and Darlyne Adamchak say they love to support the cause.

Buy this Photo
Aroon Chaddha heads to his table for dinner with his wife, Lilly, not pictured, and friends.

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Aroon Chaddha heads to his table for dinner with his wife, Lilly, not pictured, and friends.

Buy this Photo
Event co-chair Monika Templeman poses with Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy Executive Director Brandi Ezell, Solve Maternity Homes' Peggy Kerwin, Hope Family Services' Laurel Lynch and co-chair Eileen Buzzard.

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Event co-chair Monika Templeman poses with Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy Executive Director Brandi Ezell, Solve Maternity Homes' Peggy Kerwin, Hope Family Services' Laurel Lynch and co-chair Eileen Buzzard.

Buy this Photo
Marylee and Paul Danahy enjoy time with Bunny and Art Tabers. "We like celebrating the holidays with friends," Marylee Danahy says.

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Marylee and Paul Danahy enjoy time with Bunny and Art Tabers. "We like celebrating the holidays with friends," Marylee Danahy says.

Buy this Photo
Country Club resident Martha Gaffney smiles as Club President Eileen Buzzard shares about the group's accomplishments in 2018.

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Country Club resident Martha Gaffney smiles as Club President Eileen Buzzard shares about the group's accomplishments in 2018.

Buy this Photo
Share
Lakewood Ranch Women's Club raises $15,000 at charity dinner.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch Women's Club President Eileen Buzzard called the 2018 the group's "12 months of blessing,"

During the club's Spectacular Music of the Night Holiday Dinner Theatre Charity Fundraiser Dec. 12, Buzzard recounted the year's highlights, including 12 adventures outside Lakewood Ranch, seven general meetings and a plethora of opportunities to try new things and better the community.

"I hope you have enjoyed it as much as I have," she told the crowd of 200 people who attended the event at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club.

Guests enjoyed a gourmet dinner, music and dancing, a silent auction and musical show performed by actors from The Players Centre for Performing Arts. 

The event raised more than $15,000 for the club’s select charities, Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy, Solve Maternity Homes and Hope Family Services.

Related Stories

Advertisement