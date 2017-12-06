 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Deb Simmons cannot keep off the dance floor.

Lakewood Ranch women dance night away

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Deb Simmons cannot keep off the dance floor.

Buy this Photo
Guests Lacie Van Alstine and Alex Coletti represented Che Bella, an event sponsor.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Guests Lacie Van Alstine and Alex Coletti represented Che Bella, an event sponsor.

Buy this Photo
Joan Lawrence dances with her husband Hal Cohen.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Joan Lawrence dances with her husband Hal Cohen.

Buy this Photo
Diane and Vincent Vendette enjoyed the event for the first time.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Diane and Vincent Vendette enjoyed the event for the first time.

Buy this Photo
Julia Dennis, of Country Club West, and Diane Wagner, of Esplanade, catch up as the event starts.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Julia Dennis, of Country Club West, and Diane Wagner, of Esplanade, catch up as the event starts.

Buy this Photo
Bob and Trish Newman check in. Trish Newman was in charge of programming for the club this year.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Bob and Trish Newman check in. Trish Newman was in charge of programming for the club this year.

Buy this Photo
Andy Heeren, Sandy Rossi and Bob Spadaccia came to support charity.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Andy Heeren, Sandy Rossi and Bob Spadaccia came to support charity.

Buy this Photo
Paula Reich and Elaine Vaughn are all smiles.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Paula Reich and Elaine Vaughn are all smiles.

Buy this Photo
Left to right: Eileen Buzzard, Nick Drizos, Dana Cornell, Brandi Ezell, Peggy Kerwin, Laurel Lynch, Monika Templeman and Patti Wrobel.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Left to right: Eileen Buzzard, Nick Drizos, Dana Cornell, Brandi Ezell, Peggy Kerwin, Laurel Lynch, Monika Templeman and Patti Wrobel.

Buy this Photo
The Players Centre for Performing Arts actors Amanda Heisey, Kathryn Parks and Jeffery Kin performed five songs from the musical "Cabaret."

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

The Players Centre for Performing Arts actors Amanda Heisey, Kathryn Parks and Jeffery Kin performed five songs from the musical "Cabaret."

Buy this Photo
Patty Gieringer, Sue Spadaccia and Candi Russell converse during happy hour.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Patty Gieringer, Sue Spadaccia and Candi Russell converse during happy hour.

Buy this Photo
Member Bunni Taber brought friend Darlene Stewart.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Member Bunni Taber brought friend Darlene Stewart.

Buy this Photo
Linda and Ozzie Patzmann hit the dance floor.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Linda and Ozzie Patzmann hit the dance floor.

Buy this Photo
Sami Ranajee poses with friend Rene Moyer and mother Lilly Chaddha.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Sami Ranajee poses with friend Rene Moyer and mother Lilly Chaddha.

Buy this Photo
Elaine and Joe Vaughn, married 56 years, dance to "Can't Help Falling in Love."

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Elaine and Joe Vaughn, married 56 years, dance to "Can't Help Falling in Love."

Buy this Photo
Helen and Robert Low enjoy a slow dance. Helen Low chaired the silent auction for the event.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Helen and Robert Low enjoy a slow dance. Helen Low chaired the silent auction for the event.

Buy this Photo
Share
Twentieth annual event benefits three local charities.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

A group of friends gathered on the dance floor at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club, and Deb Simmons could not help smiling as she watched them, one by one, jam their way across the dance circle.

Simmons herself continued dancing from the sideline until her turn, barely pausing for conversation as she awaited her turn.

“I love dancing,” she said with a grin. “I gotta get back in there. I’m missing out.”

Simmons was one of more than 100 Lakewood Ranch Women’s Club members and guests to attend the 20th annual Holiday Jazz Supper Club Charity Fundraiser Dec. 6.

Guests enjoyed a three-course dinner, silent auction and a cabaret show by The Players Centre for Performing Arts before an hour of dancing.

Proceeds from the event benefited the club’s charities of the year — SOLVE Maternity Homes, Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy and HOPE Family Services.

Related Stories