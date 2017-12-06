Lakewood Ranch women dance night away

A group of friends gathered on the dance floor at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club, and Deb Simmons could not help smiling as she watched them, one by one, jam their way across the dance circle.

Simmons herself continued dancing from the sideline until her turn, barely pausing for conversation as she awaited her turn.

“I love dancing,” she said with a grin. “I gotta get back in there. I’m missing out.”

Simmons was one of more than 100 Lakewood Ranch Women’s Club members and guests to attend the 20th annual Holiday Jazz Supper Club Charity Fundraiser Dec. 6.

Guests enjoyed a three-course dinner, silent auction and a cabaret show by The Players Centre for Performing Arts before an hour of dancing.

Proceeds from the event benefited the club’s charities of the year — SOLVE Maternity Homes, Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy and HOPE Family Services.