Lakewood Ranch's Jim Hill performs on the cornet in preparation for American Fanfare that was held July 4 at the Sarasota Opera House.

Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble ends long pandemic layoff

Punta Gorda's Les Kraus plays the clarinet July 3 at the Sarasota Opera House during the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble's rehearsal for American Fanfare.

Sun City's Tina Stephanz, who plays the French horn, prepares to rehearse for American Fanfare.

Sarasota's Beth Hulbert, of the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble, plays the bassoon.

Susan Custer concentrates during rehearsal. She plays the clarinet.

One of the members of the clarinet section is Michael Drapkin.

Bradenton's Thomas Bancroft plays both the flute and the piccolo for the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble.

Lakewood Ranch's Karen Romig is featured on the clarinet.

Sarasota's Michelle Nicolette has a solo on the oboe in American Fanfare.

Sarasota's Jim Damoulakis handles the tuba for the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble.

Venice's Lynn Cleary with the cymbals.

Bradenton's Jim Bertrand can play several instruments for the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble.

Venice's Peter BerenBregge performs on the alto saxophone.

A day before American Fanfare at the Sarasota Opera House, Mel Davis practices on the baritone saxophone with the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble.

Lakewood Ranch's Joe Martinez, playing the trumpet, is one of the many local artists on the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble.

Bradenton's Bob Medlin rehearses with the euphonium as a member of the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble.

Venice's Beth Morrison plays the piccolo.

Michael Drapkin plays the clarinet with the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble.

Sarasota's Stephanie Daige, on the oboe, is one of the many professional level artists who perform with the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble.

Parrish's Sandy Petersen plays the French horn.

American Fanfare at the Sarasota Opera House was the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble first performance since the pandemic began.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

After being off since Nov. 24, 2019, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble returned to live action with the American Fanfare concert July 4 at the Sarasota Opera House.

The concert was performed along with the Choral Artists of Sarasota.

Now the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble is looking forward to other endeavors in the area, including its fall season that begins in November at Peace Presbyterian Church. Concert times and dates will be announced as soon as possible.

The band's debut concert in 2019 was performed at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Lakewood Ranch, but that venue no longer is available to the ensemble. Peace Presbyterian volunteered its facility.

Anyone who would like to join the ensemble or attend future concerts can find information at www.LWRWindEnsemble.org. Founder Joe Miller is the band's music director.

