Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble ends long pandemic layoff

After being off since Nov. 24, 2019, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble returned to live action with the American Fanfare concert July 4 at the Sarasota Opera House.

The concert was performed along with the Choral Artists of Sarasota.

Now the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble is looking forward to other endeavors in the area, including its fall season that begins in November at Peace Presbyterian Church. Concert times and dates will be announced as soon as possible.

The band's debut concert in 2019 was performed at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Lakewood Ranch, but that venue no longer is available to the ensemble. Peace Presbyterian volunteered its facility.

Anyone who would like to join the ensemble or attend future concerts can find information at www.LWRWindEnsemble.org. Founder Joe Miller is the band's music director.