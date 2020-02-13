 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jimmy Stanger, from Tampa, hits his tee shot on the No. 1 hole at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

2020 Suncoast Classic gets underway in Lakewood Ranch

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Jimmy Stanger, from Tampa, hits his tee shot on the No. 1 hole at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Buy this Photo
Seath Lauer, a member at Lakewood National, tees off from the No. 1 hole.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Seath Lauer, a member at Lakewood National, tees off from the No. 1 hole.

Buy this Photo
Dylan Wu lines up his putt on the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National. Wu finished six under par on day one of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Dylan Wu lines up his putt on the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National. Wu finished six under par on day one of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Buy this Photo
John Chin sinks a putt for bogey on the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National. Despite the bogey, Chin finished four under par on day one of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

John Chin sinks a putt for bogey on the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National. Despite the bogey, Chin finished four under par on day one of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Buy this Photo
Tyson Alexander his his second shot on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National. Alexander would par the hole and finish four under par on day one of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Tyson Alexander his his second shot on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National. Alexander would par the hole and finish four under par on day one of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Buy this Photo
John VanDerLaan rescues a ball from the bunker. He finished two under par on the first day of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

John VanDerLaan rescues a ball from the bunker. He finished two under par on the first day of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National.

Buy this Photo
Dan McCarthy finished six under par on day one of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Dan McCarthy finished six under par on day one of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Buy this Photo
Jimmy Stanger, from Tampa, chats with his caddie after his tee shot on the No. 1 hole at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Jimmy Stanger, from Tampa, chats with his caddie after his tee shot on the No. 1 hole at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Buy this Photo
Blayne Barber chips his ball onto the green at No. 18. Barber finished five over par on the day.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Blayne Barber chips his ball onto the green at No. 18. Barber finished five over par on the day.

Buy this Photo
Dylan Wu putts to par the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National. He finished six under par on day one of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Dylan Wu putts to par the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National. He finished six under par on day one of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Buy this Photo
Seath Lauer, a member at Lakewood National, shoots from the crowd on the No. 1 hole.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Seath Lauer, a member at Lakewood National, shoots from the crowd on the No. 1 hole.

Buy this Photo
Augusto Nunez tees off from the No. 1 hole. He finished two under par on day one.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Augusto Nunez tees off from the No. 1 hole. He finished two under par on day one.

Buy this Photo
Nick Hardy watches his shot from the bunker on the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National hit the green. Hardy finished two under par on day one of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Nick Hardy watches his shot from the bunker on the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National hit the green. Hardy finished two under par on day one of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Buy this Photo
Chad Ramey tees off on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National. Ramey finished even on day one of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Chad Ramey tees off on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National. Ramey finished even on day one of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Buy this Photo
Roberto Diaz chips a ball onto the green of Lakewood National's No. 18 hole. Diaz finished one under par on the first day of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Roberto Diaz chips a ball onto the green of Lakewood National's No. 18 hole. Diaz finished one under par on the first day of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Buy this Photo
Share
The tournament will continue through Sunday.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

A glut of players sit atop the leaderboard after day one of the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic. 

The tournament, held at Lakewood National Golf Club, has eight players tied at six under par (66) for first place after 18 holes. Those players include Jimmy Stanger, a Tampa native, who had three birdies and an eagle on his last five holes. The other seven golfers tied for the lead are Dylan Wu, Greyson Sigg, T.J. Vogel, Dan McCarthy, Jamie Arnold, Jack Maguire and Taylor Montgomery.

Right behind the leaders are 10 players at five under par. Mike Weir, one of the top players to watch in the tournament, finished round one two under par. 

Lakewood National member Seath Lauer had his first round suspended due to darkness. Through 15 holes, Lauer is three over par.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement