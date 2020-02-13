2020 Suncoast Classic gets underway in Lakewood Ranch

A glut of players sit atop the leaderboard after day one of the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic.

The tournament, held at Lakewood National Golf Club, has eight players tied at six under par (66) for first place after 18 holes. Those players include Jimmy Stanger, a Tampa native, who had three birdies and an eagle on his last five holes. The other seven golfers tied for the lead are Dylan Wu, Greyson Sigg, T.J. Vogel, Dan McCarthy, Jamie Arnold, Jack Maguire and Taylor Montgomery.

Right behind the leaders are 10 players at five under par. Mike Weir, one of the top players to watch in the tournament, finished round one two under par.

Lakewood National member Seath Lauer had his first round suspended due to darkness. Through 15 holes, Lauer is three over par.