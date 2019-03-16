 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch National Honor Society members Emma Brooks and Katie Ridenour help serve hot dogs and hamburgers.

Lakewood Ranch springs into fun

Lakewood Ranch National Honor Society members Emma Brooks and Katie Ridenour help serve hot dogs and hamburgers.

Senior Alex Thompson, front, with Joshua Young, behind, dish up hot dogs and hamburgers to raise funds for National Honor Society.

Freshmen Alyssa Hamende and Emilia Simeone volunteer with Lakewood Leaders.

Bella Sellmer and Angela Baldino man a coloring booth, as well as games of corn hole, to raise funds for the Quill and Scroll club.

Freshman Maya Lander sets up a bowling game for the Marine Conservation Club.

JROTC member Adina Mayo sets up gear for participants in JROTC's obstacle course fundraiser.

Izzie Uribe tries the JROTC obstacle course and is shocked by how heavy the kettle bells are. She tries the challenge because her sister, Sofia Uribe, and boyfriend, Ethan Nicholls, are in JROTC.

Three-year-old Norah Miller hunts for a prize at the Marine Conservation Club's booth.

National Honor Society adviser and event organizer Mary Ellen Eskett gets a rainbow painted on her hand by Ava Botko.

Students for Safety Club member Marissa Briggs, a sophomore, takes a pie in the face for the cause after losing "Pie Face!" to 7-year-old Jaxon Miklavic.

Sophomores Calista Hidalgo and Lauren Beck support the Lakewood Ranch Chorus and are excited about their upcoming trip to the Smokey Mountain Music Festival in April.

Sophomore Skyler Holmes, who is on the Speech and Debate Club, tries out the Escape Room offered by the Mustangs for Kids Club.

Technology Student Association member Jake Hanson plays giant Jenga with friend Katie Hartley as they wait for others to come play.

Braden River High School's Isabella Martin and Lakewood Ranch's Oriana Bracho make stress balls using flour and balloons with the help of Youth in Action Club member Hope Wilcox.

LRHS clubs host fundraising carnival.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch High School freshman and Lakewood Leaders club member Alyssa Hamende admitted she normally shied away from sports — or anything resembling them — but she still volunteered to oversee games of ladder golf with friend Emilia Simeone.

"I like volunteering," Alyssa said with a shrug.

She and dozens of other Lakewood Ranch High School students volunteered their time and talents during the school's Spring Fling Carnival March 16 at the school's parking lot. Student organizations each hosted booths, from with they offered everything from carnival style games to an obstacle course and even an "escape room" to the public. Funds raised from ticket sales benefited each of the participating organizations.

Event organizer and National Honor Society Adviser Mary Ellen Eskett said groups may use the funds for things such as  travel, supplies or to donate to charity — whatever they choose. The event also served to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Lakewood Ranch High School, she said.

"The rains kept the crowds away, but we're having fun," she said. "It's supposed to be fun."

 

