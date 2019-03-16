Lakewood Ranch springs into fun

Lakewood Ranch High School freshman and Lakewood Leaders club member Alyssa Hamende admitted she normally shied away from sports — or anything resembling them — but she still volunteered to oversee games of ladder golf with friend Emilia Simeone.

"I like volunteering," Alyssa said with a shrug.

She and dozens of other Lakewood Ranch High School students volunteered their time and talents during the school's Spring Fling Carnival March 16 at the school's parking lot. Student organizations each hosted booths, from with they offered everything from carnival style games to an obstacle course and even an "escape room" to the public. Funds raised from ticket sales benefited each of the participating organizations.

Event organizer and National Honor Society Adviser Mary Ellen Eskett said groups may use the funds for things such as travel, supplies or to donate to charity — whatever they choose. The event also served to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Lakewood Ranch High School, she said.

"The rains kept the crowds away, but we're having fun," she said. "It's supposed to be fun."