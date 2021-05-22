 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Lakewood Ranch sophomore Cassidy McLellan led off the bottom of the first inning with a single.

Lakewood Ranch softball wins Class 7A state championship

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch sophomore Cassidy McLellan led off the bottom of the first inning with a single.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch sophomore Cassidy McLellan slides safely into second base.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch sophomore Cassidy McLellan slides safely into second base.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch junior Taylor Shepherd lines a base hit to right field.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch junior Taylor Shepherd lines a base hit to right field.

Buy this Photo
Mustangs Coach TJ Goelz chats with his defense at the mound in the first inning.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Mustangs Coach TJ Goelz chats with his defense at the mound in the first inning.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch senior Jillian Herbst catches a fly ball in left field.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch senior Jillian Herbst catches a fly ball in left field.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch sophomore Addyson Bruneman (2) and sophomore Amanda Lee share a secret handshake after an out in the second inning.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch sophomore Addyson Bruneman (2) and sophomore Amanda Lee share a secret handshake after an out in the second inning.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch freshman Grace Shaw-Rockey jumps for joy after hitting a double.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch freshman Grace Shaw-Rockey jumps for joy after hitting a double.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch junior Grace Hogie slides into third base. Hogie was called safe because of interference by Park Vista.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch junior Grace Hogie slides into third base. Hogie was called safe because of interference by Park Vista.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch senior Jillian Herbst screams after slapping a double.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch senior Jillian Herbst screams after slapping a double.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch freshman Grace Shaw-Rockey yells from the dugout in support of her teammates.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch freshman Grace Shaw-Rockey yells from the dugout in support of her teammates.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch junior Ella Coiner got the start on the mound.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch junior Ella Coiner got the start on the mound.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch sophomore Olivia Laney threw 3.1 innings in relief, allowing one earned run on five hits.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch sophomore Olivia Laney threw 3.1 innings in relief, allowing one earned run on five hits.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch junior Ella Coiner catches a ball in left field.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch junior Ella Coiner catches a ball in left field.

Buy this Photo
The Lakewood Ranch crowd in Clermont was loud and proud all game.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

The Lakewood Ranch crowd in Clermont was loud and proud all game.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch sophomore Cassidy McLellan jogs to first base after a walk.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch sophomore Cassidy McLellan jogs to first base after a walk.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch junior Kelsey Vogel tosses a ball to first base for an out.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch junior Kelsey Vogel tosses a ball to first base for an out.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch junior Ella Coiner screams after hitting a double.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch junior Ella Coiner screams after hitting a double.

Buy this Photo

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch Coach TJ Goelz fist bumps junior Ella Coiner at third base.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch Coach TJ Goelz fist bumps junior Ella Coiner at third base.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch sophomore Amanda Lee takes a big swing.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch sophomore Amanda Lee takes a big swing.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch sophomore Cassidy McLellan turns toward third base on her first triple of the sixth inning. She would end the game on a second, three RBI triple later in the inning.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch sophomore Cassidy McLellan turns toward third base on her first triple of the sixth inning. She would end the game on a second, three RBI triple later in the inning.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch sophomore Cassidy McLellan slides into third base.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch sophomore Cassidy McLellan slides into third base.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch senior Jillian Herbst smashes a double in the sixth inning.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch senior Jillian Herbst smashes a double in the sixth inning.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch junior Taylor Shepherd watches her double in the sixth inning.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch junior Taylor Shepherd watches her double in the sixth inning.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch junior Ella Coiner bunts for a base hit in the sixth inning.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch junior Ella Coiner bunts for a base hit in the sixth inning.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch Coach TJ Goelz waves home the winning runs in the sixth inning.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch Coach TJ Goelz waves home the winning runs in the sixth inning.

Buy this Photo
The Mustangs greet sophomore Cassidy McLellan (3) at home plate following McLellan's game-ending triple.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

The Mustangs greet sophomore Cassidy McLellan (3) at home plate following McLellan's game-ending triple.

Buy this Photo
The Mustangs greet sophomore Cassidy McLellan (3) at home plate following McLellan's game-ending triple.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

The Mustangs greet sophomore Cassidy McLellan (3) at home plate following McLellan's game-ending triple.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch Athletic Director Kent RIngquist shows the Mustangs their state championship trophy.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch Athletic Director Kent RIngquist shows the Mustangs their state championship trophy.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch freshman Grace Shaw-Rockey hugs junior Grace Hogie after the state championship win.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch freshman Grace Shaw-Rockey hugs junior Grace Hogie after the state championship win.

Buy this Photo
The Lakewood Ranch Mustangs are the Class 7A state champions.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

The Lakewood Ranch Mustangs are the Class 7A state champions.

Buy this Photo
The Lakewood Ranch Mustangs are the Class 7A state champions.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 |

The Lakewood Ranch Mustangs are the Class 7A state champions.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Mustangs run-ruled Park Vista High 14-4 on Saturday in Clermont.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Traditionally, pitching decides high school softball championship games.

The Lakewood Ranch High softball program has learned this lesson in recent years, getting shut out by Winter Springs High 3-0 in the 2019 state championship game and losing 1-0 to Oakleaf High in the state semifinals. Throughout the 2021 season, Mustangs Coach TJ Goelz has preached to his team that the same fate would not befall it this season, thanks to the hard work the team was putting in each day. 

Goelz was right. On Saturday, the Mustangs became an exception to the rule. 

Lakewood Ranch (30-2) won the Class 7A state championship at Legends Way Ballfields in Clermont, run-ruling previously undefeated Park Vista High (29-1) in six innings, winning 14-4. Lakewood Ranch entered the game ranked No. 4 nationally by USA Today; Park Vista was No. 5. That didn’t matter to the Mustangs offense, which saw eight of its nine regulars get base hits. 

"Starting way back in October, we talked about playing Park Vista in this game," Goelz said. "It's kind of poetic that it happened. This feels amazing. I just always felt like we were going to do this, especially after the second Newsome game [in the regional semifinals]. Putting up 15 runs against that team and that pitching, there was just a different aura around the hitting and the confidence in these kids. You can see it in their eyes. Before every game, I say to them, 'Let me check the eyeballs.' I look around and they are dialed in. They wanted this moment."

The Mustangs got the offensive parade started early, with sophomore Cassidy McLellan scoring on a fielder’s choice from junior Ella Coiner, who also got the start on the mound. Lakewood Ranch added three more runs in the second inning, one on an RBI single from junior Grace Hogie and two on a double by senior Jillian Herbst. 

Coiner pitched the game’s first two innings, allowing zero runs, before giving way to sophomore Olivia Laney, who was pitching for the first time since April 29  because of arm soreness. Laney went 3.1 innings allowing one earned run (four total runs because of three Mustangs errors) on five hits. With one out in the top of the sixth inning, after Park Vista cut the lead to 6-4, Goelz went back to Coiner to finish the game. Goelz said he believed Park Vista would try a series of bunts against Laney but swing away against Coiner. Bunts had plagued the Mustangs defense earlier in the game, so he made the switch. 

"Coach just asked me, 'Are you ready?'" Coiner said. "I said, 'Of course, let's pound the mound, let's go.' I was able to get some warm-up pitches in so I wasn't cold, and I trusted my defense so much." 

Coiner got the last two outs of the inning, and the two teams prepared for a nerve-wracking finish. 

It never came. The Mustangs' offense made sure of that.

Lakewood Ranch scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth. McLellan led off the inning with a triple — and then ended the game with another triple eight batters later, one that scored the game's final three runs.  In between was a barrage of base hits, including doubles from Herbst and junior Taylor Shepherd. 

"[Ending the game] was a great feeling," McLellan said. "It was super exciting. I knew when I hit it that it was going to score everyone. Coach TJ had yelled to [junior Grace] Hogie on first base that she was scoring if the hit went into the gap, so I knew she would be running hard."

Coiner said as much fun as she was having raising the trophy and receiving her medal, the real fun would be had on the bus ride home.

"We are going to be lit," Coiner said. "It is going to be on fire. I'm so proud of my girls." 
 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement