Lakewood Ranch sophomore Cassidy McLellan jogs around first base after hitting a leadoff home run.

Lakewood Ranch softball rides offensive surge into state title game

Friday, May 21, 2021 |

Teammates greet sophomore Cassidy McLellan at home plate after McLellan's leadoff home run.

Lakewood Ranch junior Kelsey Vogel fouls off a pitch in the first inning.

Lakewood Ranch junior Jayla Daoust claps after scoring as a substitute runner in the first inning.

Mustangs Coach TJ Goelz chats with his offense in the first inning.

Lakewood Ranch junior Ella Coiner pitched all four innings. Coiner allowed two runs (zero earned runs) on one hit and zero walks.

Lakewood Ranch junior Kelsey Vogel tosses a ball to first base while falling backwards.

Lakewood Ranch sophomore Cassidy McLellan watches her second home run of the game soar out of the stadium.

Lakewood Ranch junior Taylor Shepherd claps at second base after hitting a double.

Lakewood Ranch junior Ella Coiner pumps her first after hitting an RBI double. Coiner was the team's pitcher Friday.

Lakewood Ranch sophomore Addyson Bruneman fires a ball to first base from shortstop.

Lakewood Ranch junior Kelsey Vogel makes a diving stop at second base.

Lakewood Ranch sophomore Amanda Lee beats out a throw to first base on a grounder.

Lakewood Ranch junior Grace Hogie (4) slides into second base.

Lakewood Ranch junior Taylor Shepherd slices a double down the left field line.

Lakewood Ranch junior Kelsey Vogel gives a thumbs up to Coach TJ Goelz after an RBI double in the fourth inning.

Lakewood Ranch sophomore Addyson Bruneman stands up after sliding into third base on a pickoff attempt. Bruneman was called safe.

Lakewood Ranch junior Jayla Daoust slides into third base and avoids the tag from Miami Palmetto senior Olivia Rapp.

Lakewood Ranch junior Taylor Shepherd reaches to snag a throw from junior Ella Coiner for the first out of the fourth inning.

The Mustangs mob the field after defeating Miami Palmetto 17-2 to advance to the state championship game.

The Mustangs defeated Miami Palmetto 17-2 Friday afternoon in Clermont
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Lakewood Ranch High softball team came into the state tournament confident in its ability to score runs. 

It showed why on Friday. 

The Mustangs (29-2) scored five runs in the first inning against Miami Palmetto High (24-5) in a Class 7A state semifinal in Clermont and never looked back, beating the Panthers 17-2 in four innings. Junior outfielder Cassidy McLellan hit two home runs, including one on the third pitch of the game, and knocked in three runs, while junior infielder Kelsey Vogel went 4-4 with four RBIs to lead the team. All nine of the Mustangs' starters recorded at least one hit. 

Thanks to the offensive explosion, Lakewood Ranch will play Park Vista High (29-0) in the state championship game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Clermont's Legends Way Ballfields. 

"The team has been seeing the ball really well," Mustangs Coach TJ Goelz said. "The last month we have focused on them saying, 'Look, we're not going to get to the last game and then get shut out.' We're doing drills on taking pitches [out of the zone]. They get four or five pitches at a time, and if they take two pitches that are balls, that's excellent. We give them that feedback. We work off of that because that's what it takes [to score runs] here. If you stay off of those pitches and then they start coming over the plate, I like out chances of being successful."

Lakewood Ranch junior Ella Coiner got the start on the mound and impressed, allowing one hit and zero walks in four innings. Neither of the two runs Miami Palmetto scored were earned runs; the Mustangs committed six errors in the field, which allowed two Panthers to score in the first inning. Coiner never looked rattled, Goelz said, which is why he let her pitch all four innings despite having his full complement of arms ready to go, including sophomore Olivia Laney (0.63 ERA), who has been out since the May 6 with arm soreness.

Goelz said there's a chance multiple pitchers could see action Saturday. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

