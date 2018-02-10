 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The Players' Cassandra Santiso sets the atmosphere with songs such as "Unforgettable."

Lakewood Ranch smitten with The Players

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

The Players' Cassandra Santiso sets the atmosphere with songs such as "Unforgettable."

Buy this Photo
The Players' Eve Caballero and Cassandra Santiso handled the vocals and put the love into Smitten.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

The Players' Eve Caballero and Cassandra Santiso handled the vocals and put the love into Smitten.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Jim and Janet Davies and Diana and Wayne Stoker came to Lakewood Ranch to support The Players Centre.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Sarasota's Jim and Janet Davies and Diana and Wayne Stoker came to Lakewood Ranch to support The Players Centre.

Buy this Photo
Caitlin and Antonio Saviano, director of sports at Premier Sports Campus, are ready to hit the dance floor.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Caitlin and Antonio Saviano, director of sports at Premier Sports Campus, are ready to hit the dance floor.

Buy this Photo
Players board member Donna DeFant, Elliott Raines of Two Chairs Theatre Company and Pam Wiley, a director at The Players, mingle before dinner.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Players board member Donna DeFant, Elliott Raines of Two Chairs Theatre Company and Pam Wiley, a director at The Players, mingle before dinner.

Buy this Photo
Farah Paret and her fiance, Daniel Laggan, of SchenkelShultz Architecture, came from Orlando to support the event.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Farah Paret and her fiance, Daniel Laggan, of SchenkelShultz Architecture, came from Orlando to support the event.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Sonia Williams and Laurel Oaks' Katherine Andersen enjoy a cocktail before dinner.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Sonia Williams and Laurel Oaks' Katherine Andersen enjoy a cocktail before dinner.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Director Keith Pandeloglou was working a kids fishing clinic Saturday morning, and dressed to impress on Saturday night with The Players Managing Director Michelle Bianchi.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Director Keith Pandeloglou was working a kids fishing clinic Saturday morning, and dressed to impress on Saturday night with The Players Managing Director Michelle Bianchi.

Buy this Photo
Players Managing Director Michelle Bianchi checks out a live auction item at the Smitten Gala.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Players Managing Director Michelle Bianchi checks out a live auction item at the Smitten Gala.

Buy this Photo
Lori Moran and her husband, Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran, are excited about The Players' new $30 million theater complex planned for Waterside at Lakewood Ranch.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Lori Moran and her husband, Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran, are excited about The Players' new $30 million theater complex planned for Waterside at Lakewood Ranch.

Buy this Photo
Players Managing Director Michelle Bianchi and Artistic Director Jeffery Kin get ready to address the crowd at the Smitten Gala.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Players Managing Director Michelle Bianchi and Artistic Director Jeffery Kin get ready to address the crowd at the Smitten Gala.

Buy this Photo
Silent auction items lined the ballroom at the Smitten Gala.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Silent auction items lined the ballroom at the Smitten Gala.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch Development's Bob Simons and his wife, Leigh, and John and Kathryn Hart share a laugh before the entertainment begins at Smitten.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch Development's Bob Simons and his wife, Leigh, and John and Kathryn Hart share a laugh before the entertainment begins at Smitten.

Buy this Photo
Clint Kasten and his wife, Heather Kasten, the executive director of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, head to the dance floor at Smitten.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Clint Kasten and his wife, Heather Kasten, the executive director of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, head to the dance floor at Smitten.

Buy this Photo
Peggy Kronus, Jerry Lamb and Angela Massaro-Fain share a laugh following dinner.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Peggy Kronus, Jerry Lamb and Angela Massaro-Fain share a laugh following dinner.

Buy this Photo
The Players' Teri Booth does a little wailing on the sax.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

The Players' Teri Booth does a little wailing on the sax.

Buy this Photo
With The Players Eve Caballero and Cassandra Santiso providing the vocals and Bruce Ensinger, Teri Booth and Tony Martin, the music, the dance floor was packed.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

With The Players Eve Caballero and Cassandra Santiso providing the vocals and Bruce Ensinger, Teri Booth and Tony Martin, the music, the dance floor was packed.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Players Centre for Performing Arts sells out its first gala in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Michelle Bianchi, the managing director of The Players Centre for Performing Arts, was thrilled the 2018 Smitten Gala was sold out weeks in advance.

But when she was arrived Saturday, Feb. 10 at Lakewood Ranch Country Club for the event, she was even more impressed.

"We were not only sold out, but there were six people waiting at the door."

Bianchi managed to make room for the overflow crowd, and the country club squeezed an extra table into the room.

Looking around at the dining room packed with 210 people, Bianchi couldn't stop smiling. And it wasn't because The Players was going to make a financial windfall from its first such event since it was announced it was building a $30 million theater complex in Waterside at Lakewood Ranch.

"This is more about letting people know we're here," she said.

The Concession's Lou Marinaccio, who has been at the forefront of The Players' effort to build the new complex, came up with the idea for a gala and Players Artistic Director Jeffery Kin turned it into a dinner-dance.

Kin looked at the big crowd as the event was getting started and proclaimed, "We are smitten with all of you. I am looking out at all the smiling faces and feeling the love. Our future looks very bright."

"There's not any question that we live in an amazing place in terms of art and culture," said Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran, who attended the event with his wife, Lori. 

Related Stories

Advertisement