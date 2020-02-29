 Skip to main content
Hundreds of exotic cars were available for viewing at the Exotic Car Show.

Lakewood Ranch revved up for exotic cars

Oyster Bay's Alex Forsyth checks out a 1974 MGB. He says the blue Ferrari he saw was his favorite of the show.

Venice 15-year-old Paxton Barrick even got to sit inside this McClaren 7205. "It felt great," he said. "It's one of my dream cars."

Festival-goers saw everything from Porsches and Ferraris to one of the original Batmobiles.

Vincent Castagno poses for a photo for his wife, Irene. They were visiting from Connecticut.

Sarasota brothers Eugene, Bello and John Nock showed off their vehicle, one of the original five Batmobiles.

Sarasota's Debbie and Karlie Kleisch brought their friends Sue and Bob Keenan, of North Carolina. The Kleisch's son, Korey Kleisch, was showing his 2006 Viper.

Sarasota's Zig Paul and friend Mark Roback check out some of the other vehicles. Paul showed his 1974 MGB.

"It's very low. Very comfortable. Very awesome," Lakewood Ranch's Danny Canini said of the brand new Lamborghini Huracán EVO in which he got to sit.

Fabrizio Uberti Bona and his father, also Fabrizio Uberti Bona, pacified their love of cars by seeing all of them at the show. They particularly liked an orange Lamborghini.

Lakewood Ranch's Victor Martz brought out his 2-week-old Lamborghini Huracán EVO.

The Ferrari Drivers Group of Sarasota hosted its annual Exotic Car Festival
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch resident Danny Canini got to fuel his interest in exotic cars Feb. 29 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

Not only did he get to see hundreds of exotic vehicles, including Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche, but he even got to sit in one. His cousin, Lakewood Ranch's Victor Martz, brought out his new yellow and black Lamborghini Huracán EVO.

"It's very low. Very comfortable. Very awesome," Canini said.

Martz said the car was only two weeks old and he had gotten several compliments on the color combination during the Exotic Car Festival, hosted by the Ferrari Drivers Group of Sarasota.

All proceeds from the event benefited Flight to the North Pole, a charity that provides financial and emotional support to terminally ill children and their families in Sarasota and Manatee counties. 

Thousands of festival-goers snapped pictures and lingered in admiration over vehicles, and they also enjoyed visiting vendor booths and hearing live music from Robin and the Retros. 

