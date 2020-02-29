Lakewood Ranch revved up for exotic cars

The Ferrari Drivers Group of Sarasota hosted its annual Exotic Car Festival
Lakewood Ranch resident Danny Canini got to fuel his interest in exotic cars Feb. 29 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.
Not only did he get to see hundreds of exotic vehicles, including Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche, but he even got to sit in one. His cousin, Lakewood Ranch's Victor Martz, brought out his new yellow and black Lamborghini Huracán EVO.
"It's very low. Very comfortable. Very awesome," Canini said.
Martz said the car was only two weeks old and he had gotten several compliments on the color combination during the Exotic Car Festival, hosted by the Ferrari Drivers Group of Sarasota.
All proceeds from the event benefited Flight to the North Pole, a charity that provides financial and emotional support to terminally ill children and their families in Sarasota and Manatee counties.
Thousands of festival-goers snapped pictures and lingered in admiration over vehicles, and they also enjoyed visiting vendor booths and hearing live music from Robin and the Retros.