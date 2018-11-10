Lakewood Ranch pours in to charity

As Lakewood Ranch’s Lynda Hart sipped wine at the Suncoast Food and Wine Festival Nov. 10, she let her eyes speak of her love for wine.

Hart sported sunglasses shaped like bottles of merlot.

“I thought it was very appropriate,” Lynda Hart said. “I love wine, obviously.”

Her husband, Pete, had encouraged her to wear the glasses, when she’d hesitated.

“It’s more fun,” he said. “We’re here for fun, not the alcohol.”

The Harts joined about 1,400 other guests at Premier Sports Campus for an afternoon sampling hundreds of wines, tasting food from more than 30 local restaurants, listening to live music by Kettle of Fish and learning about area nonprofits.

All proceeds from the 17th annual festival, hosted by the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch, benefits local charities through a grant process.

To date, the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch has given more than $1.6 million from festival proceeds to charity.