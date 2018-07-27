Lakewood Ranch offers 'Batman' fans a special ride

Myakka City 17-year-old Matthew Bartoszek was happy he could share the experience of seeing the original Batmobile with his father, Rich Bartoszek.

Rich Bartoszek has watched Batman since he was a child, and has all of the old shows on VHS in his house.

Now his son is hooked, too.

On July 27, both Matthew Bartoszek and Rich Bartoszek had the chance to sit in Batman's favorite ride as it was displayed outside of Lakewood Family Eye Care in Lakewood Ranch as part of the Back-to-School Trunk Show.

Matthew felt a bit odd just putting his hands on it. His dad was enjoying it just as much.

"This is the Batmobile! Nothing else can compare to this," Rich said.