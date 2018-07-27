 Skip to main content
Troy Bedinghaus

Lakewood Ranch offers 'Batman' fans a special ride

Mattie Bedinghaus, Hermione Bedinghaus, Carter Bedinghaus, Princess Bedinghaus, Channing Bedinghaus, Camden Bedinghaus and Dr. Troy Bedinghaus had a good time with the "Batman" theme.

Greeenbrook's Nathaniel Mahadeo, 12, and Michael Mahadeo, 10, enjoyed their first in-person look at the Batmobile.

Sarasota's Brian Martell and his son, Christian Martell, 10, said they often have watched "Batman" together.

The Batcycle also was on display.

This Batmobile was one of the original six used in the series. It is the only one that has flames shoot out the back and deploys parachutes.

Greenbrook's Gareth Davies and his son Kyle Davies,7, both share a love for their favorite superhero.

Sarasota's Connie Bartoszek came because her son, Rich Bartoszek, loves Batman.

Batmobile coowner John Nock and P.D. Weisman wheel the Batcycle in place next to the Batmobile.

Palmetto's Rudy Soto and Charlene Soto said everyone they knew was a "Batman" fan while they were growing up.

County Club East's James Sadrianna was a big "Batman" fan as a child.

Bradenton's Paul and Denise Paska didn't plan on coming to the event, but they saw the Batmobile as they drove past and had to pull over.

Lakewood Ranch's Linda and Jim Huzenga remember the Batmobile from their childhood.

Myakka City's Rich Bartoszek answers the "Batphone" in the Batmobile.

Matthew Bartoszek, 17, said he was afraid to touch anything in the Batmobile because it was so cool.

Lakewood Family Eye Care attracts hundreds of 'Batman' fans to its back-to-school event.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Myakka City 17-year-old Matthew Bartoszek was happy he could share the experience of seeing the original Batmobile with his father, Rich Bartoszek.

Rich Bartoszek has watched Batman since he was a child, and has all of the old shows on VHS in his house.

Now his son is hooked, too.

On July 27, both Matthew Bartoszek and Rich Bartoszek had the chance to sit in Batman's favorite ride as it was displayed outside of Lakewood Family Eye Care in Lakewood Ranch as part of the Back-to-School Trunk Show.

Matthew felt a bit odd just putting his hands on it. His dad was enjoying it just as much.

"This is the Batmobile! Nothing else can compare to this," Rich said.

