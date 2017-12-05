Lakewood Ranch neighborhood parades holiday spirit

Esplanade Golf & Country Club resident Joyce North stepped off her Christmas-decorated golf cart Dec. 5 and turned for a a better view of her community’s first Christmas parade, which continued to trail behind her.

North spearheaded the golf cart section of the parade, which featured 21 golf carts.

“Did you see how many were decorated?” she said. “I love that everyone got into it.”

Her husband, Jack North, was a fireman for 30 years in Fairlawn, Ohio, where the couple regularly participated in parades as part of his duties.

Now home in Lakewood Ranch, it felt good to help start a new tradition.

More than 100 people participated in the parade itself, walking in groups, riding bicycles and motorcycles, marching with banners and riding on golf carts. There were even appearances by the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, Planter’s Nutmobile, Bradentucky Bombers roller derby team and the Hernando DeSoto Historical Society’s famous ship and crew.

Parade-goers started the parade at Esplanade’s amenity center and made the roughly half-mile journey to the wellness center, where residents gathered for a post-parade celebration with drinks and complimentary chips and hot dogs.