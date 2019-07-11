Lakewood Ranch Medical Center celebrates $28.5 million expansion

Del Tierra resident Jennifer Biery normally spends her days at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center caring for patient’s lungs as a respiratory therapist.

But on July 11, she pretended to be a surgeon, testing her hands on the hospital’s new da Vinci Si Surgical system. The robotic surgical equipment was available for demonstration and trial during the grand opening celebration for Lakewood Ranch Medical Center’s $28.5 million expansion project.

“It’s pretty awesome to put my hands where a surgeon has,” Biery said.

The expansion to the hospital includes; two new operating rooms with space for two more, a second heart catheterization lab, a new advanced MRI system, an additional technologically-advanced CT scanner, an expanded an enhanced surgical waiting area, a new location for the Breast Health Center and new administrative office space.

More than 150 people attended the grand opening, held in the hospital’s main lobby. Guests enjoyed food and drink, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the new facilities.