 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Del Tierra resident Jennifer Biery, a respiratory therapist at the hospital since 2004, tries her hand at the new Da Vinci robotic surgery equipment.

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center celebrates $28.5 million expansion

Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019 |

Del Tierra resident Jennifer Biery, a respiratory therapist at the hospital since 2004, tries her hand at the new Da Vinci robotic surgery equipment.

Buy this Photo
Suan Wenzel, of Grand Living, learns about the da Vinci SI Robot from robotics coordinator Elizabeth Burke.

Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019 |

Suan Wenzel, of Grand Living, learns about the da Vinci SI Robot from robotics coordinator Elizabeth Burke.

Buy this Photo
The da Vinci Si surgical robot can assist surgeons with laparoscopic and open surgery procedures.

Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019 |

The da Vinci Si surgical robot can assist surgeons with laparoscopic and open surgery procedures.

Buy this Photo
East County residents Susan Cabanillas, Carole Cowan and Janet Goldberg volunteer with the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Auxiliary and made sure to attend.

Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019 |

East County residents Susan Cabanillas, Carole Cowan and Janet Goldberg volunteer with the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Auxiliary and made sure to attend.

Buy this Photo
Manatee Healthcare System CEO Kevin DiLallo said it takes great leadership to see such a project to fruition.

Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019 |

Manatee Healthcare System CEO Kevin DiLallo said it takes great leadership to see such a project to fruition.

Buy this Photo
Hospital officials, contractors and others celebrate the grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019 |

Hospital officials, contractors and others celebrate the grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Buy this Photo
In front: Hospital board member Bryan Boudreaux, Hospital Board Chairman Dr. Robert Hillstrom and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center CEO Andy Guz participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019 |

In front: Hospital board member Bryan Boudreaux, Hospital Board Chairman Dr. Robert Hillstrom and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center CEO Andy Guz participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Dr. Miguel Pelayo and physician liaison Mary Ellen Woska, both of Florida Cancer Specialists, say there is a demand for the robot-assisted surgery.

Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019 |

Dr. Miguel Pelayo and physician liaison Mary Ellen Woska, both of Florida Cancer Specialists, say there is a demand for the robot-assisted surgery.

Buy this Photo
The recovery area for the new cath lab has several places for patients.

Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019 |

The recovery area for the new cath lab has several places for patients.

Buy this Photo
Hospitalist Dr. Andrew Faber explains to guest about how physicians identify when patients have major blood vessels closing.

Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019 |

Hospitalist Dr. Andrew Faber explains to guest about how physicians identify when patients have major blood vessels closing.

Buy this Photo
Nurse Lyn Swann shows off the new heart catheterization lab during a tour of the expansion.

Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019 |

Nurse Lyn Swann shows off the new heart catheterization lab during a tour of the expansion.

Buy this Photo
Lead nurse Pamela Coil talks about the various components of the new operating room, including lights used to focus on the area of surgery.

Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019 |

Lead nurse Pamela Coil talks about the various components of the new operating room, including lights used to focus on the area of surgery.

Buy this Photo
Share
Addition includes more operating rooms, improved MRI system and more.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Del Tierra resident Jennifer Biery normally spends her days at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center caring for patient’s lungs as a respiratory therapist.

But on July 11, she pretended to be a surgeon, testing her hands on the hospital’s new da Vinci Si Surgical system. The robotic surgical equipment was available for demonstration and trial during the grand opening celebration for Lakewood Ranch Medical Center’s $28.5 million expansion project. 

“It’s pretty awesome to put my hands where a surgeon has,” Biery said.

The expansion to the hospital includes; two new operating rooms with space for two more, a second heart catheterization lab, a new advanced MRI system, an additional technologically-advanced CT scanner, an expanded an enhanced surgical waiting area, a new location for the Breast Health Center and new administrative office space.

More than 150 people attended the grand opening, held in the hospital’s main lobby. Guests enjoyed food and drink, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the new facilities.

Related Stories

Advertisement