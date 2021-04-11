 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch residents and Our Lady of the Angels parishioners Carol Lafortune, Joan Jones and Mary Balazic purchased paintings, jewelry, soap made from goat's milk, lavender and milk.

Lakewood Ranch market results in solid return

Edgewater Cove resident and Knights of Columbus member Tom Williams mans the grill. He said sausage and peppers were the most popular item of the day.

Summerfield residents Carl Perhac, Linda Perhac, Elise Perhac, 5, and Ava Perhac, 6, smile after a visit to Carousel's Soft Serve Icery truck. Elise Perhac tried mango, while Ava Perhac tried cherry.

University Place resident Marlene Meyer repurposes bracelets, magnets, napkin holders and anything else she can find with vintage or personal memorabilia. Her business, Marlene's Finds and Designs, can be found on Etsy.

Lakewood Ranch residents Michelle Bennett, Beverly "Mimi" Kemerer, Deklan Bennett, 3, and Kanin Bennett, 4, saw the craft fair on the way home from a soccer game and decided to stop.

Sarasota resident Marcia Fayette makes towels, pouches and purses for Grace Creations, a business she started to help combat child and sex trafficking. About 75% of her revenue is donated to anti-trafficking group One More Child.

Lakewood Ranch resident Linda Fountain speaks with Larry Smith of Larry's Wood Creations, one of three woodworking businesses (including Tom's Eclectic Boxes) who showed up from Ellenton's Colony Cove woodworking club.

Donna Makovec of the St. Clare Women's Guild shows off her sausage and pepper sandwich. Makovec said the second edition of the craft fair was successful enough that the guild is planning a third one for December.

Bradenton residents Maryanne Kelly and Nina Murray enjoy the craft show at Our Lady of the Angels, where Murray's mother is the business manager. Kelly was most excited to shop outside, while Murray wanted to see artwork.

Bradenton residents Maria Lyons and Dylan Lyons, 16, eat a burger and sausage sandwich, respectively. They said they were excited to enjoy the weather and the people at the event.

Vendors line the parking lot at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church for the Arts and Crafts Market, held by St. Clare Women's Guild. The guild is planning another market for December.

St. Clare Women's Guild held its Arts and Crafts Market at Our Lady of the Angels.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

Donna Makovec of the St. Clare Women's Guild wasn't sure what to expect when the organization held its first Arts and Crafts Market at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in November.

It was an uncertain time during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the guild only had three weeks to put the event together. Ultimately, 50 vendors came and the event was a success, according to the patrons who attended.

"Everyone asked if there would be another one," Makovec said.

So the guild held its second Arts and Crafts Market April 10 in the church's parking lot. This time, there were 66 vendors who came mostly by word of mouth, in addition to an ice cream truck and a grill serving burgers, sausage sandwiches and more.

The event was so successful, Makovec said, the guild is planning another market for December.

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri.

