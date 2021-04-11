Donna Makovec of the St. Clare Women's Guild wasn't sure what to expect when the organization held its first Arts and Crafts Market at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in November.

It was an uncertain time during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the guild only had three weeks to put the event together. Ultimately, 50 vendors came and the event was a success, according to the patrons who attended.

"Everyone asked if there would be another one," Makovec said.

So the guild held its second Arts and Crafts Market April 10 in the church's parking lot. This time, there were 66 vendors who came mostly by word of mouth, in addition to an ice cream truck and a grill serving burgers, sausage sandwiches and more.

The event was so successful, Makovec said, the guild is planning another market for December.