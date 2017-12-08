Main Street wonderland in Lakewood Ranch

It was a Christmas present for Holidays Around the Ranch.

The annual festival on Lakewood Main Street in Lakewood Ranch was in danger of being wiped out by an approaching rainstorm on Dec. 8.

Keith Pandeloglou, the director of Lakewood Ranch Community Activities which hosts the event, sent out the announcement that Holidays Around the Ranch would go forward rain or shine. Santa, who was scheduled to greet the public on Lakewood Main Street, shifted inside to the Culinary Innovation Lab at USF.

Just before the event, though, the nasty, dark clouds blew away and an estimated 2,000 patrons enjoyed a warm, pleasant evening, with the storms holding off until after the last child went down the snow slide.