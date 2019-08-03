Ranch Readers program completes first summer.

 Skip to main content
Mallory Park 8-year-old Satiana Sabrosa wanted all the colors of the rainbow behind her unicorn tatoo.

Lakewood Ranch kids enjoy page-turning celebration

Mallory Park 8-year-old Satiana Sabrosa wanted all the colors of the rainbow behind her unicorn tatoo.

Jennifer Eubanks hoses off her 5-year-old son, Mark Eubanks, to clean up after playing at the park.

Jennifer Eubanks hoses off her 5-year-old son, Mark Eubanks, to clean up after playing at the park.

Abby and Mason Brondyke, students at B.D. Gullett Elementary, were proud of reading more than their eight required book. Some of the characters they enjoyed were Cat in the Hat and Clifford.

Abby and Mason Brondyke, students at B.D. Gullett Elementary, were proud of reading more than their eight required book. Some of the characters they enjoyed were Cat in the Hat and Clifford.

Elliot, Layla and Emeline Korenman, of Greenbrook, get snow cones and hamburgers to celebrate their reading.

Elliot, Layla and Emeline Korenman, of Greenbrook, get snow cones and hamburgers to celebrate their reading.

Childlike Productions' Jeff Wagner spray paints a butterfly on the arm of Central Park's Ashlyn Withers.

Childlike Productions' Jeff Wagner spray paints a butterfly on the arm of Central Park's Ashlyn Withers.

Central Park 9-year-old Ashlyn Withers, with her 6-year-old brother Brody, says she loves to read because of the adventure.

Central Park 9-year-old Ashlyn Withers, with her 6-year-old brother Brody, says she loves to read because of the adventure.

Four-year-old Olivia Zeller, with her mom, Jessica, makes her own book mark after eating a snow cone.

Four-year-old Olivia Zeller, with her mom, Jessica, makes her own book mark after eating a snow cone.

Seven-year-old Hannah Jennings, of Sarasota, tries the rock wall at the playground after face painting and lunch.

Seven-year-old Hannah Jennings, of Sarasota, tries the rock wall at the playground after face painting and lunch.

Central Park's Jonathan Bachman, 8, liked "Ghost Town at Sundown" best of the books he read.

Central Park's Jonathan Bachman, 8, liked "Ghost Town at Sundown" best of the books he read.

Participants wrote about each book they read. A minimum of eight books was required.

Participants wrote about each book they read. A minimum of eight books was required.

Ranch Readers program completes first summer.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch 9-year-old Ashlyn Withers may have enjoyed eating a snow cone, getting a butterfly tattoo and even making her own bookmark, but what she loved most was the thing that drew her Aug. 3 to Summerfield Park — reading.

She and more than 40 other children stopped by the LWR Communities' Splash Bash event celebrating the end of the summerlong Ranch Readers program, encouraging children to read at least eight books over the summer. Children who read eight books and completed a reading log on them received free entry to the event. 

Ashlyn read books such as "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe" and stories in the "Harry Potter" series.

"I loved all of them," Ashlyn said. "Reading takes me places that are extraordinary."

The Splash Bash was supposed to be an end-of-summer pool party at Mallory Park's amenity center, but organizers moved the event to Summefield Park last-minute because the required lifeguard became unavailable.

 

