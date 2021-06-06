Pups at Premier drew big crowd of people and pets in Lakewood Ranch.

When Lakewood Ranch's Chrissie and Charles Lee got married, they accepted each other's current family members.

That meant Chrissie Lee's two mini dachshunds, Hudson and Dexter, and Charles Lee's golden retriever Harley.

"All three had different personalities," Chrissie Lee said June 5 while visiting the first Pups at Premier event in Lakewood Ranch. "But they all love each other now."

While walking around Premier Sports Campus among more than 100 other dogs, the Lees admitted it took some effort. But the entire family seemed to enjoy the event, which included races, a pageant, vendors and more.

The event benefitted the Low Rider Dachshund Rescue of Port Charlotte and the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch. It was presented by Independent Jones, a Bradenton-based events and entertainment company, and Woof Gang Bakery and Dog Grooming of Lakewood Ranch.