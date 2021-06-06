Pups at Premier drew big crowd of people and pets in Lakewood Ranch.

 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sheila and Eric Nichols of Venice hold Shaker, 10, Martini, 9, Salt, 7, Olive, 1, and Margarita, 6, at Pups at Premier.

Lakewood Ranch hosts paw-fect canine event

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

Sheila and Eric Nichols of Venice hold Shaker, 10, Martini, 9, Salt, 7, Olive, 1, and Margarita, 6, at Pups at Premier.

Buy this Photo
Paige Lautzenheiser, the director of operations at the Sarasota Polo Club, brought polo club owner James Miller's pug, Passie, to the event.

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

Paige Lautzenheiser, the director of operations at the Sarasota Polo Club, brought polo club owner James Miller's pug, Passie, to the event.

Buy this Photo
Passie the pug was loving the first Pups at Premier event in Lakewood Ranch.

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

Passie the pug was loving the first Pups at Premier event in Lakewood Ranch.

Buy this Photo
Passie the pug and Paige Lautzenheiser negotiate the obstacle course at Pups at Premier.

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

Passie the pug and Paige Lautzenheiser negotiate the obstacle course at Pups at Premier.

Buy this Photo
It's hard to tell who is having more fun on the obstacle course, Sun City's Brian Boone or his poodle-terrier Tobey.

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

It's hard to tell who is having more fun on the obstacle course, Sun City's Brian Boone or his poodle-terrier Tobey.

Buy this Photo
Tobey, a 13-year-old poodle-terrier, runs through the obstacle course with owner Brian Boone of Sun City.

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

Tobey, a 13-year-old poodle-terrier, runs through the obstacle course with owner Brian Boone of Sun City.

Buy this Photo
Dogs fly from the start of Running of the Pups.

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

Dogs fly from the start of Running of the Pups.

Buy this Photo
Dottie DeCarlo, the owner of Woof Gang Bakery and Dog Grooming, and Nadine Stein of the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch, hold Stein's rescue dog Havana.

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

Dottie DeCarlo, the owner of Woof Gang Bakery and Dog Grooming, and Nadine Stein of the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch, hold Stein's rescue dog Havana.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Charles Lee gets his two mini dachshunds, Hudson and Dexter, ready for the Running of the Pups race.

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Charles Lee gets his two mini dachshunds, Hudson and Dexter, ready for the Running of the Pups race.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Lisa Breitberg holds 4-year-old Tica after the Havanese won a blue ribbon in the Running of the Pups.

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Lisa Breitberg holds 4-year-old Tica after the Havanese won a blue ribbon in the Running of the Pups.

Buy this Photo
Katy, a Chihuahua mix, won a heat of the Running of the pups.Katy is held by owner Anne Gold of University Park.

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

Katy, a Chihuahua mix, won a heat of the Running of the pups.Katy is held by owner Anne Gold of University Park.

Buy this Photo
The event featured a dipping for bacon contest.

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

The event featured a dipping for bacon contest.

Buy this Photo
Valeria Colon of Parrish lines up her miniature Schnauzer Bori for the Running of the Pups.

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

Valeria Colon of Parrish lines up her miniature Schnauzer Bori for the Running of the Pups.

Buy this Photo
Olive and Margarita, a pair of tea cup poodles, are loving life at the Pups at Premier event with owners Sheila and Eric Nichols.

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

Olive and Margarita, a pair of tea cup poodles, are loving life at the Pups at Premier event with owners Sheila and Eric Nichols.

Buy this Photo
Bori, a miniature Schnauzer, gets ready to start the Running of the Pups.

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

Bori, a miniature Schnauzer, gets ready to start the Running of the Pups.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Rich Heibel was being pulled around the event by his Afghan hound Mokii.

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

Sarasota's Rich Heibel was being pulled around the event by his Afghan hound Mokii.

Buy this Photo
Chrissie Lee, holding Hudson and Dexter, and Charles Lee, holding Harley, say their dogs have different personalities but they all love each other.

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

Chrissie Lee, holding Hudson and Dexter, and Charles Lee, holding Harley, say their dogs have different personalities but they all love each other.

Buy this Photo
Tiny, who Bradenton's Tracey Hooper bought from an animal rescue with paralyzed back legs, gets around with the help of wheels.

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

Tiny, who Bradenton's Tracey Hooper bought from an animal rescue with paralyzed back legs, gets around with the help of wheels.

Buy this Photo
Low Rider Dachshund Rescue volunteer Melanie Roberts holds Gretta, a 7-week-old dachshund. Gretta can be adopted by contacting the Port Charlotte rescue.

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

Low Rider Dachshund Rescue volunteer Melanie Roberts holds Gretta, a 7-week-old dachshund. Gretta can be adopted by contacting the Port Charlotte rescue.

Buy this Photo
Parrish's Larry Keene says his 4-year-old Basset hound Lacy, looks the way he feels — laid back.

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

Parrish's Larry Keene says his 4-year-old Basset hound Lacy, looks the way he feels — laid back.

Buy this Photo
Willow, an 8-month-old Rhodesian ridgeback owned by East County's Ryan Stevens, would love to try some treats at the Oh Yeah! Pet Treats booth. Oh Yeah! is based in Palmetto.

Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 |

Willow, an 8-month-old Rhodesian ridgeback owned by East County's Ryan Stevens, would love to try some treats at the Oh Yeah! Pet Treats booth. Oh Yeah! is based in Palmetto.

Buy this Photo
Share
Pups at Premier drew big crowd of people and pets in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

When Lakewood Ranch's Chrissie and Charles Lee got married, they accepted each other's current family members.

That meant Chrissie Lee's two mini dachshunds, Hudson and Dexter, and Charles Lee's golden retriever Harley.

"All three had different personalities," Chrissie Lee said June 5 while visiting the first Pups at Premier event in Lakewood Ranch. "But they all love each other now."

While walking around Premier Sports Campus among more than 100 other dogs, the Lees admitted it took some effort. But the entire family seemed to enjoy the event, which included races, a pageant, vendors and more.

The event benefitted the Low Rider Dachshund Rescue of Port Charlotte and the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch. It was presented by Independent Jones, a Bradenton-based events and entertainment company, and Woof Gang Bakery and Dog Grooming of Lakewood Ranch.

Related Stories

Advertisement