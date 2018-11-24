 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sarasota's Teres Quijano, 2, dances with her grandmother, Fraish Batilo to the music at the festival.

Lakewood Ranch hosts first seafood festival

Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 |

Sarasota's Teres Quijano, 2, dances with her grandmother, Fraish Batilo to the music at the festival.

Buy this Photo
Edgewater's Bar Burk and Mike Burk grab a shrimp po-boy sandwich to eat.

Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 |

Edgewater's Bar Burk and Mike Burk grab a shrimp po-boy sandwich to eat.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Laura Thompson and Lee Jarvis decided to try something different from seafood, trying out the caribbean jerk chicken instead.

Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Laura Thompson and Lee Jarvis decided to try something different from seafood, trying out the caribbean jerk chicken instead.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Steve and Lindy Foster are excited to dog watch with their own puppy named Bear at the festival.

Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Steve and Lindy Foster are excited to dog watch with their own puppy named Bear at the festival.

Buy this Photo
BJ's Concession's Joleen Fein serves up some rice to customers.

Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 |

BJ's Concession's Joleen Fein serves up some rice to customers.

Buy this Photo
University Park's Doris Schnepel grabs a sampler platter of crab legs, shrimp and corn and potatoes.

Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 |

University Park's Doris Schnepel grabs a sampler platter of crab legs, shrimp and corn and potatoes.

Buy this Photo
Bradenton's Jack Reininger, Bethany Reininger, Jaxson Reininger, 8, and Sue Reininger say their food is very good, and they tried a little bit of everything.

Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 |

Bradenton's Jack Reininger, Bethany Reininger, Jaxson Reininger, 8, and Sue Reininger say their food is very good, and they tried a little bit of everything.

Buy this Photo
Riverwalk's Ann Mierzykowski, Ken Mierzykowski and Bob Mierzykowski just moved to the Lakewood Ranch area in May, and are surprised at the turnout at the festival.

Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 |

Riverwalk's Ann Mierzykowski, Ken Mierzykowski and Bob Mierzykowski just moved to the Lakewood Ranch area in May, and are surprised at the turnout at the festival.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Chris Zuehlke and Jim Zuehlke are snowbirds from Chicago who are excited to be in Lakewood Ranch for the winter.

Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Chris Zuehlke and Jim Zuehlke are snowbirds from Chicago who are excited to be in Lakewood Ranch for the winter.

Buy this Photo
The Kate Keys Band were the first band of the festival to come on.

Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 |

The Kate Keys Band were the first band of the festival to come on.

Buy this Photo
University Park's Penny Lane says she can't wait for a band called Sarasota Steel Pan Band to come on.

Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 |

University Park's Penny Lane says she can't wait for a band called Sarasota Steel Pan Band to come on.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Grace Gilliam and Bob Gilliam says they are enjoying the nice weather at the festival, they actually walked to Main Street.

Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Grace Gilliam and Bob Gilliam says they are enjoying the nice weather at the festival, they actually walked to Main Street.

Buy this Photo
Seafood isn't the only option at the festival, there is also turkey legs on the grill.

Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 |

Seafood isn't the only option at the festival, there is also turkey legs on the grill.

Buy this Photo
Lobster were on display as one of the options at the festival on Main Street.

Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 |

Lobster were on display as one of the options at the festival on Main Street.

Buy this Photo
Share
Main Street welcomed vendors, music and more during the first Lakewood Ranch Seafood and Music Festival Nov. 24-25.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Lakewood Ranch has a great new way to welcome back its local snowbirds.

The Lakewood Ranch Seafood and Music Festival appeared to have a successful first run Nov. 24-25 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

Jim Zuehlke and Chris Zuehlke just returned home to Lakewood Ranch from Chicago, and they were happy to find a new festival in the area.

"It's miserable back in Chicago right now," said Jim Zuehlke, who was enjoying a beer, some fried seafood and the live music. "I'm glad to be here."

Besides eight live bands, seafood specialties and adult beverages, people who attended enjoyed the many crafts and arts booths.

 

Related Stories

Advertisement