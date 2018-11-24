Lakewood Ranch hosts first seafood festival

Lakewood Ranch has a great new way to welcome back its local snowbirds.

The Lakewood Ranch Seafood and Music Festival appeared to have a successful first run Nov. 24-25 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

Jim Zuehlke and Chris Zuehlke just returned home to Lakewood Ranch from Chicago, and they were happy to find a new festival in the area.

"It's miserable back in Chicago right now," said Jim Zuehlke, who was enjoying a beer, some fried seafood and the live music. "I'm glad to be here."

Besides eight live bands, seafood specialties and adult beverages, people who attended enjoyed the many crafts and arts booths.